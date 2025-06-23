DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOL LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2025 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.6248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9927094 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN LEI Code: 5493006JPV7IX4R1BQ73 Sequence No.: 393627 EQS News ID: 2158936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 23, 2025