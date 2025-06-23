DJ Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc (TURU LN) Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2025 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.4626 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1843555 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN LEI Code: 549300DK7FKWK3HAW576 Sequence No.: 393629 EQS News ID: 2158940 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 23, 2025 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)