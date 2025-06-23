Anzeige
WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 13:25
13,158 Euro
-2,50 % -0,338
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 12:46 Uhr
142 Leser
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Reports Fatality at Trident

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) regrets to announce that an employee at the Trident operation passed away following an incident involving a dump truck at the Sentinel pit.

The relevant local authorities have been notified about the accident and the Company will fully cooperate in the investigations. An internal investigation into the accident is also underway. The site of the accident was immediately secured and operations in the area of the accident have been temporarily suspended and will resume once it is determined that it can be done so in a safe manner.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow team members," said Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to providing full support to his loved ones and everyone impacted by this incident during this challenging time. The health and safety of our workforce remains our highest priority and we are dedicated to continually enhancing our safety protocols."

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Investor Relations:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400
Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com (mailto:info@fqml.com)

Media Relations:
James Devas, Manager, Corporate Affairs
+44 207 291 6630
E-Mail: james.devas@fqml.com (mailto:james.devas@fqml.com)


