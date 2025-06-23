Full-stack AI infrastructure provider backs pioneering companies in biotech, drug discovery, genomics and multiomics, and healthcare diagnostics with GPU cloud and inferencing credits totalling over $850,000.

Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has named the winners of its inaugural AI Discovery Awards, awarding top prizes of $100,000 in GPU credits each to four companies pioneering AI breakthroughs in cancer prediction, protein targeting, transcriptomic mapping, and precision diagnostics.

The winners, selected from 257 global applications by a panel of 19 independent judges from leading biotech, pharma, research and venture capital organizations, represent validated AI solutions with clear paths to market impact:

Biotechnology: Ataraxis AI - Cancer treatment prediction platform achieved 30% higher accuracy than standard genomic tests in clinical validation across 7,500 patients from 15 institutions. The Kestrel foundation model, trained on hundreds of millions of pathology images, helps oncologists determine whether aggressive treatments like chemotherapy are necessary.

Drug Discovery: Aikium - Targets "undruggable" proteins comprising half the human proteome using its Yotta-ML² platform. The company has secured partnerships with four organizations, including three top cancer hospitals, based on successful GPCR proof-of-concept work.

Genomics and Multiomics: Transcripta Bio - Built a high-resolution transcriptomic atlas containing over a billion gene responses to power AI models predicting biological responses from drug molecules. Recently partnered with Microsoft Research to identify new disease-gene associations.

HealthTech: MetaSight Diagnostics - Pioneers population-scale disease diagnostics through advanced blood testing, creating the world's largest blood molecular database from over 500,000 participants in the Israel Multi-OMICS Screening Trial. Developing screening products for colorectal cancer and metabolic diseases.

"These teams are pushing the frontier of AI in healthcare and life sciences with credible science and clear paths to market," said Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius. "We're proud to help them turn research into real-world impact."

Held for the first time this year, the Nebius AI Discovery Awards connect promising companies leveraging AI in healthcare and life sciences with the computational infrastructure and expertise needed to scale their innovations.

Category winners receive $100,000 in GPU credits for Nebius AI Cloud, with second- and third-placed companies receiving $50,000 and $30,000, respectively, as well as other benefits including mentorship and networking support.

A further seven "honorable mentions" in each category received $5,000 in GPU cloud credits. All participants in the AI Discovery Awards were also granted inferencing credits for Nebius AI Studio.

"These companies represent meaningful progress in applying AI to healthcare's most challenging problems," said Dr. Ilya Burkov, Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Growth at Nebius. "From targeting previously undruggable proteins to predicting cancer treatment outcomes with unprecedented accuracy, these teams are building tools that will directly impact patient care and health outcomes."

2025 Nebius AI Discovery Awards winners

Biotechnology Drug Discovery Genomics & Multiomics HealthTech 1st Ataraxis AI Aikium Transcripta Bio MetaSight Diagnostics 2nd Feel Therapeutics Serna Bio Converge Bio Slingshot AI 3rd Nostics Leash Bio Infinnimune iSono Health

The AI Discovery Awards were evaluated by 19 independent judges from leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, research and healthcare organizations including AstraZeneca BioPharma, NVIDIA, Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Utrecht University.

