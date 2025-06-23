Dot Ai's Class A common stock and warrants listed under the symbols "DAIC" and "DAICW"

SEE ID, Inc., doing business as Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC) ("Dot Ai"), a pioneering startup at the forefront of asset intelligence technology, today announced that shares of its Class A common stock and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols "DAIC" and "DAICW," respectively, on June 23, 2025.

"We're thrilled to finalize our listing and to become a publicly traded company," said Ed Nabrotzky, Co-founder and CEO of Dot Ai. "Leveraging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence engines, the Internet of Things, and our patented, proprietary and innovative software, hardware and cloud integration solutions, we are revolutionizing how companies all over the world manage their supply chains, logistics operations and operational security."

"With access to the public markets, we look forward to executing on our growth plans, delivering on our product launches, including our recently announced Zero Infrastructure Mesh and more, and ramping up operations at our Puerto Rico manufacturing hub," Mr. Nabrotzky continued. "Furthermore, with partners like Würth Industry USA and additional key players to be announced in the coming months, we believe Dot Ai is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand for modern, next-gen technology that empowers comprehensive, efficient, secure and reliable supply chains across a variety of sectors."

Key Operational Highlights

In December 2024, Dot Ai unveiled ZiM (Zero Infrastructure Mesh), a next-gen Internet of Things (IoT) tracking technology, to replace the outdated and expensive technologies that logistics operations have relied on for decades. ZiM is designed to offer an innovative asset management solution by securely gathering data at the edge of the enterprise. It can read both passive (battery free transponders) and active (battery powered beacons) to provide data for supervisory systems. The bridge can operate with its own battery power when mounted on moving racks or pallets or be hardwired to power for fixed installation in aisles or doorways.

Puerto Rico Facility

In May 2025, in partnership with Invest Puerto Rico ("Invest PR"), the island's business attraction organization, Dot Ai announced plans to establish its first hardware manufacturing operation in Barceloneta. The company chose Puerto Rico to benefit from U.S. jurisdictional protections, strong intellectual property enforcement and access to global markets from a domestic base. Dot Ai projects the facility will result in the creation of up to 200 full-time jobs over the next five years, subject to business conditions and operational scaling.

Dot AI's new facility in Barceloneta will manufacture and globally distribute its patented IoT tracking systems, boosting Puerto Rico's reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology and advanced manufacturing.

Partnership with Wurth Industry USA

In November 2024, Dot Ai and Würth Industry USA ("Würth"), a leading industrial distributor and division of the Würth Group, announced the execution of a five-year agreement to bring Dot Ai's advanced, AI-driven tracking solutions to Würth's customers. This access offers Würth unprecedented visibility into internal and customer premise operations and provides Dot Ai an exclusive partnership to serve Würth's manufacturing vertical.

Under this agreement, Würth customers gain access to Dot Ai's state-of-the-art track and trace technology, including the ZiM Bridge, Industrial Passive asset tag solution (which requires no battery), and a cloud-based, AI platform that continually optimizes processes. These innovations are being seamlessly integrated with Würth's customized CPS kanban inventory management solutions, providing real-time data and increasing responsiveness to changing demands, resulting in unprecedented supply chain metrics and security.

About Dot Ai

At the heart of the technological revolution in asset management and security lies Dot Ai, a trailblazing SaaS service that is redefining the paradigms of asset intelligence, assurance and safety. By harnessing the power of IoT tracking technology, Dot Ai stands at the forefront of innovation, offering patented solutions that are not just advanced but transformative. Through relentless research and development, Dot Ai has pioneered a suite of technologies that empower organizations to not only streamline their logistics and supply chain processes but also bolster operational security to unprecedented levels. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI engines, cutting-edge 5G RF and BLE technology, and seamless cloud integrations, Dot Ai transcends traditional boundaries, offering real-time asset visibility and predictive analytics that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructure. This is not just technology; it's a vision for a more secure, efficient, and connected world. Discover more about how Dot Ai is leading the charge in asset intelligence by visiting https://daic.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including the statements regarding the anticipated timing to commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, plans regarding the execution of its growth plans, expectations regarding its ZiM product launch and its Puerto Rico Facility expansion. All forward-looking statements are based on ShoulderUp's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on ShoulderUp, SEE ID or any successor entity thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as a guarantee of future performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) risks that the transaction and listing disrupt current plans and operations of SEE ID, (ii) costs related to the transaction and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, (iii) the risk that SEE ID and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SEE ID's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (iv) the risk that SEE ID may need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which many not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (v) the risk that the post-combination company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive; (vi) competition, the ability of SEE ID to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (vii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (viii) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which SEE ID operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the S-4 Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus discussed above and other documents filed or to be filed by ShoulderUp, SEE ID and/or any successor entity thereof from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ShoulderUp assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

