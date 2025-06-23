lebua Hotels & Resorts: SIROCCO BY LEBUA AWARDED TWO FORKS BY GAMBERO ROSSO

Vertical destination leading the way in world-class dining and impeccable service has been recognized as an exemplary gourmet experience in the heart of Bangkok

BANGKOK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirocco by lebua, the sky-high alfresco restaurant located at the iconic lebua Hotels & Resorts in Bangkok, has been awarded Two Forks by the prestigious Gambero Rosso International. Led by Chef Brian Rodriquez who honed his culinary skills in Italy and brings Mediterranean expertise to Sirocco by lebua, this latest recognition from the globally esteemed Italian program signifies the restaurant as a leader in culinary excellence.

Gambero Rosso annually selects the best restaurants, wine bars, and pizzerias with Italian influence around the world to distribute their sought-after fork accolades. Sirocco by lebua has been awarded two out of the three forks in total provided by Gambero Rosso's distinguished list of dining highlights. The elevated dishes, services, and setting have allowed Sirocco by lebua to exceed expectations and meet the criteria of providing a fine dining experience required by this global program.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Gambero Rosso," says Narawadee Bualert, President and CEO of lebua Hotels & Resorts. "Sirocco by lebua's culinary team continues to create a unique connection between fresh menu items, ambiance, and impeccable service. This latest award is a testament to the team's work and culinary innovation."

Holding the title of one of the world's highest alfresco restaurants, Sirocco by lebua elevates the culinary experience through delectable Mediterranean dishes in an open-air setting. Flavorful dishes are designed to celebrate seasonal produce with bold coastal tastes and expert pairing options for both wine and cocktails. Curated menu options include a special Chef's Tasting, an exclusive Oyster & Caviar selection, and an A La Carte menu that all take inspiration from European roots while weaving in the elegance and excellence the restaurant has gained a reputation for providing.

Further elevating the gourmet experience, Sirocco by lebua is set to undergo a complete redesign later this year. Expanded seating and lounge areas, an enlarged bar, and raised flooring in the fountain section will enhance sightlines to the city and river.

Sirocco by lebua is joined by an array of 11 restaurants and bars in total that create the culinary journey available at lebua Hotels & Resorts. The vertical destination's world-class dining venues include two two-Michelin-starred restaurants, the only hotel in Thailand to offer this level of gastronomy.

For more information on lebua Hotels & Resorts, the culinary experiences, onsite offerings, and to book your stay visit www.lebua.com.

About lebua Hotels & Resorts

lebua Hotels & Resorts is a renowned international luxury brand that operates distinctive hotels, fine restaurants, and exclusive bars in the Asia-Pacific region. Consisting of the prestigious Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, the world's first vertical destination features an impressive collection of 314 elegant suites ranging from one to three bedrooms, 11 iconic restaurants and bars, bespoke experiences, and scenic viewpoints of the bustling city. Delectable and award-winning dining options include Sirocco by lebua, Breeze, two-Michelin-star Mezzaluna, two-Michelin-star Chef's Table, Sky Bar, Flute Champagne Bollinger Bar, Alfresco 64, Lebua No. 3, Distil Bar and Pink Bar. Globally influenced menus allow diners to select from Mediterranean cuisine, authentic Chinese dishes, contemporary French features, Thai specialties, and more. lebua Hotels and Resorts is the only hotel in Thailand that is home to two two-Michelin-starred restaurants. Offering a sophisticated stay with exceptional views and access to major attractions including Chao Phraya River, lebua at State Tower and the ultra-luxe Tower Club at lebua offers couples, friend groups, business travelers, and more the opportunity to take in all that Bangkok has to offer in an elegant setting. For more information on the premier hotel and experiences in the heart of Bangkok visit www.lebua.com or stay up to date with the latest news and promotions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

