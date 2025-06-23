World News Media: The Summer issue of World Finance magazine has been published and it is packed with insightful articles and expert analysis covering a wide spectrum of global financial topics

The Summer issue of World Finance magazine has been published and it is packed with insightful articles and expert analysis covering a wide spectrum of global financial topics

LONDON, June 23, 2025

LONDON, June 23, 2025 The front cover of the latest World Finance magazine (Summer 2025) features Warren Buffett, who has recently confirmed his imminent retirement from Berkshire Hathaway. As one of the most successful and well-known investors of all time, the 'Oracle of Omaha' is stepping down after 60 years at the company he turned into a trillion-dollar conglomerate. As well as being one the richest people on the planet Buffett is admired for combining strong business acumen with humility, long-term thinking and ethical principles. World Finance explores his career.

World Finance offers a special report on deep-sea mining as both companies and governments are increasingly looking for where to source critical minerals that are essential for modern technology. The sea bed is an untapped source, but what are the costs and implications?

Another World Finance special report takes a look at the importance of sustainability and shines a light on six of the best global companies who are making the most difference in their respective fields through their pro-active decision making.

There are also World Finance special reports on the trade war instigated by US President Donald Trump, the struggle to source sufficient finance to pay for infrastructure projects and a closer examination of the global impact being felt by international tax reforms.

An exclusive interview with the economist and author Brunello Rosa is featured, who discusses his new book Smart Money: How Digital Currencies Will Shape the New World Order and how CBDs are increasingly becoming powerful geopolitical tools.

There is a feature length profile of Nvidia co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, who transformed his company from a gaming chip maker into a dominant force in the world of artificial intelligence. Its chips now power most modern AI applications, including tools like ChatGPT.

Additional topics covered in the Summer 2025 edition of World Finance magazine include; the fight for the Arctic, the issues with the AfCFTA trade deal, the future of autonomous planes, the growth of neobanks and the current activity of the Saudi Arabian PIF.

Also included in this edition are details of the winners of the 2025 World Finance awards for Forex.

