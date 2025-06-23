Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Result of the General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of the General Meeting

At the Company's General Meeting held on 23 June 2025, the resolution was duly passed, without amendment, by way of poll.

The resolution passed was a special resolution regarding the adoption of the new Articles of Association of the Company ("New Articles"). The New Articles extend the time period to: (i) draw up proposals regarding the Company's voluntary liquidation and/or reorganisation; and (ii) hold a general meeting at which such proposals are submitted to members in the event of an unsuccessful continuation vote, from three months to six months. As announced on 21 May, the ordinary resolution in relation to the continuation of the Company was not passed at the annual general meeting held on 21 May 2025 ("2025AGM"). The relevant date by which the Board must draw up proposals and hold the required general meeting pursuant to the New Articles is now 21 November 2025.

In addition, the New Articles contain various changes of a minor, clarificatory or technical nature. The New Articles are in the same form, with the same amendments, as produced at the 2025 AGM.

Full details of the resolution will soon be filed with Companies House and will be uploaded to the national storage mechanism ("NSM").

The poll results will be available on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc David Graham (Chairman) Via Stifel Stifel Edward Gibson-Watt Andrew Yeo Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

