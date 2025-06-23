Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025
23.06.2025 13:18 Uhr
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Result of the General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of the General Meeting

At the Company's General Meeting held on 23 June 2025, the resolution was duly passed, without amendment, by way of poll.

The resolution passed was a special resolution regarding the adoption of the new Articles of Association of the Company ("New Articles"). The New Articles extend the time period to: (i) draw up proposals regarding the Company's voluntary liquidation and/or reorganisation; and (ii) hold a general meeting at which such proposals are submitted to members in the event of an unsuccessful continuation vote, from three months to six months. As announced on 21 May, the ordinary resolution in relation to the continuation of the Company was not passed at the annual general meeting held on 21 May 2025 ("2025AGM"). The relevant date by which the Board must draw up proposals and hold the required general meeting pursuant to the New Articles is now 21 November 2025.

In addition, the New Articles contain various changes of a minor, clarificatory or technical nature. The New Articles are in the same form, with the same amendments, as produced at the 2025 AGM.

Full details of the resolution will soon be filed with Companies House and will be uploaded to the national storage mechanism ("NSM").

The poll results will be available on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan

Enquiries

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc

David Graham (Chairman)

Via Stifel

Stifel

Edward Gibson-Watt

Andrew Yeo

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial advisor and broker to FJV and no one else in connection with the Review and the matters and arrangements set out in this announcement. Stifel will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Review or any other matter or arrangement set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than FJV for providing the protections afforded to clients of Stifel, nor for providing advice in relation to the Review or any other matter or arrangement referred to in this announcement. Neither Stifel nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, in delict, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Stifel in connection with the Review, this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Stifel as to the contents of this announcement.


