Verosoft Expands EAM Innovation with Launch of TAG Mobi EAM for Microsoft Business Central

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verosoft, a leading provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, today announced the launch of TAG Mobi EAM, a mobile-first EAM platform built to revolutionize how organizations in manufacturing, energy, and facility management modernize maintenance operations, strengthen workforce efficiency, and boost productivity.

As global enterprises work to navigate multi-site production, maneuver supply chain disruptions, meet sustainability goals, and mitigate a shortage of skilled labor, TAG Mobi EAM delivers a cost-effective, mobile-first, and AI-powered alternative to traditional EAM systems. Fully embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, TAG Mobi EAM empowers enterprises with faster deployment and lower total cost of operations (TCOP), empowering enterprises to scale their asset operations without the complexity of legacy software.

"We wanted a fully mobile, AI-assisted EAM system to encourage user adoption," said Alexis Turgeon, Director of Innovation at Verosoft. "The AI capabilities in the TAG Mobi EAM system are designed to support users throughout their digital transformation journey by training and assisting them as they learn. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to train AI agents that will not only simplify EAM implementations but also help drive decisions based on equipment data."

TAG Mobi: modernizing industries with simplicity and speed

TAG Mobi EAM empowers teams to shift from reactive to preventive and predictive maintenance strategies, extending asset lifecycles and reducing downtime. By connecting TAG Mobi EAM and enterprise resource planning (ERP) environments, maintenance teams, finance, and operations can make smarter, faster decisions about equipment performance.

TAG Mobi EAM's flexible and user-based experience ensures that technicians, supervisors, managers, and operations each see only the tools and information relevant to their responsibilities, improving focus and efficiency on the job.

With built-in AI-assistance tools, TAG Mobi EAM also accelerates user training and adoption by guiding individuals through real-time workflows, which is an essential advantage in industries where skilled labor is limited and productivity demands are high.

Strengthening TAG Mobi's position in the EAM market

As businesses continue to invest in infrastructure modernization and sustainable operations, the need for reliable, flexible, and future-proof asset management is imperative in a data-driven economy. TAG Mobi EAM helps medium to enterprise businesses, from regional to global innovators, to navigate this ever-changing economic landscape.

With the launch of TAG Mobi EAM, Verosoft further solidifies its position as an innovation leader in the enterprise asset management and maintenance sector. By delivering a mobile-first, AI-powered solution fully embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, TAG Mobi EAM offers a scalable option to businesses looking for simplicity of use and integration within the Microsoft ecosystem.

TAG Mobi reinforces Verosoft's mission to empower businesses with innovative and intelligent software needed to manage assets effectively, reduce operational costs, and scale and protect their business.

About Verosoft

Proudly Canadian, Verosoft is a global software company dedicated to helping asset-intensive businesses achieve operational excellence through intuitive, intelligent solutions. Its flagship product, The Asset Guardian (TAG) Mobi EAM, empowers organizations to manage, maintain, and optimize physical assets across key sectors such as manufacturing, facility management, and renewable energy. Learn more at verosoftdesign.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714285/Verosoft_Verosoft_Expands_EAM_Innovation_with_Launch_of_TAG_Mobi.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714287/Verosoft_Verosoft_Expands_EAM_Innovation_with_Launch_of_TAG_Mobi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verosoft-expands-eam-innovation-with-launch-of-tag-mobi-eam-for-microsoft-business-central-302485755.html