Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2025 / 13:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.0361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 168017657 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN LEI Code: 5493008CVGZHOIJ55730 Sequence No.: 393643 EQS News ID: 2159000 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 23, 2025 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)