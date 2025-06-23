Atlanta, Georgia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Sapling Financial Consultants Inc., a Toronto-based boutique financial consulting firm, has opened its first U.S. satellite office in Atlanta, Georgia. Having established its client footprint in Atlanta in 2021, Sapling serves private equity firms, investment banks, search funds, independent sponsors and mid-market companies.

In a year marked by sluggish M&A activity and economic friction between Canada and the U.S., Sapling is investing in deeper, long-term relationships. The Atlanta office marks a strategic milestone, as over 70% of Sapling's clients are from the U.S.

Strategic hires drive growth

Helping drive this expansion is Thomas Quinn, Business Development Associate1, a sharp connector and strategic lead based in Atlanta. Quinn is known for turning smart connections into growth, bringing a relationship-first mindset and a strong track record to Sapling.

Back in Toronto, the hiring of Stefan Mioc, MBA, CBV, adds depth to the team with his expertise in M&A, valuations and capital strategy. Mioc joins as a Senior Engagement Manager, bringing over five years of experience from Doane Grant Thornton, where he was an Associate Director in the Transactions group advising mid-market clients across various industries.

As one of the fastest-growing metropolitan cities in the U.S., Atlanta is an ideal location for Sapling's U.S. operations. Its status as a major air hub and a strong presence of Fortune 500 companies are part of its appeal. The city also boasts a growing talent pool in sectors such as finance, technology, and analytics, further positioning Sapling for growth in this market.

"For five years, we have been actively engaging in the thriving American Southeast market and opening our first U.S. office is a natural next step in our firm's growth. Atlanta stands out for its connectivity, talent and business climate. As demand grows across private equity and mid-market sectors, this move brings us closer to clients," says Rob Hong, co-founder and CEO of Sapling Financial Consultants. "With a highly skilled and dedicated team, we work seamlessly to provide our clients with tailored solutions to make informed financial decisions. This is more important than ever in the current economic climate."

Having been an active member of Atlanta's business community for several years, Sapling has proudly sponsored the ACG M&A South conference since 2020. The firm has developed a strong appreciation for the city and its dynamic investment landscape. Sapling will offer its high-quality services to clients navigating complex financial decisions, providing tailored solutions through its core offerings.

Since 2015, Sapling has carved out a niche by filling a market gap for mid-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies, as well as boutique investment banks and entrepreneurs, helping businesses make better decisions.

For interview requests, contact: saplingfinancial@mattepr.com.

About Sapling Financial Consultants

Founded in 2015 by Rob Hong and Andreea Lupascu in Toronto, Sapling Financial Consultants is a financial modelling, due diligence and data analytics firm that combines technological innovation with financial comprehension. Sapling was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine in 2024 and awarded a 2023 CanadianSME Small Business Awards for Best Professional Services. In 2025, the firm received Ragan's Workplace Wellness Award in the category Learning and Development - Wellness Initiatives, recognizing its commitment to employee well-being and growth. Committed to excellence in their craft and empowering mid-sized businesses, the firm champions affordable, high-calibre financial and analytical solutions, providing the tools for sustained growth and strategic advantage in a dynamic market landscape. For more information about Sapling Financial Consultants, visit www.saplingfinancial.com.

-30-

1 U.S. employees of Sapling are employed by a sister company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256328

SOURCE: Sapling Financial Consultants Inc.