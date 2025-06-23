Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 drill program at the Selena Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") project ("Selena" or "Project") (Figure 1). The Project is currently being operated by Ridgeline under Phase 1 of an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32"). All dollars noted are US dollars.

South32 has approved a Year-2 exploration budget of $3,450,000 to drill up to three deep core holes (4,500 metres total) targeting the highly conductive Magnetotellurics ("MT") anomaly that was identified at the Chinchilla Sulfide CRD target (Figure 2) in early 2025. All three core holes will target specific stratigraphic and structural horizons across the known strike of the MT anomaly, with the first of three holes targeting the shallowest expression of the Chinchilla Sulfide target. The anomaly plunges roughly 45 degrees north to south and is bound on both sides by a series of east verging thrust faults, interpreted as key fluid conduits to the CRD system (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Plan view map of the Selena project showing the locations of the three planned core holes (red stars) that will test the multikilometer-scale MT anomaly at the Chinchilla Sulfide target.

Figure 2: Simplified Long Section A-A' showing planned core hole #2 (1,600m) testing the highly conductive MT anomaly on both sides of the interpreted thrust faults, which are inferred as key structural controls to the CRD system.

Figure 3: Simplified Chinchilla Sulfide Cross Section B-B' showing planned core holes 1-3 testing the 2+ kilometer strike extent of the MT anomaly, which is interpreted as a highly conductive sulfide CRD target.

QA/QC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Ely, NV. The Project is currently being operated by Ridgeline under Phase 1 of an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32") and shares a property boundary with the Butte Valley project, a $33M earn-in agreement between Freeport-McMoRan and the underlying owner, Falcon Butte Minerals. The Project is comprised of 39 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's shallow-oxide Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn Chinchilla Oxide and deeper Chinchilla Sulfide discoveries. Subsequent drilling has continued to highlight the potential for high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Au-Pb-Zn ±Cu-W) between Chinchilla Oxide and Freeport-McMoRan's Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag-Zn porphyry located directly west of the property (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here). For additional information regarding the South32 earn-in agreement terms, view the August 22, 2024 news release HERE.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release



Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

