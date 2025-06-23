Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Lee Beasley as Vice President of Exploration effective June 18, 2025.

Mr. Beasley brings over 20 years of diverse exploration experience across North America, having worked on a wide range of deposit types including porphyry, VMS, epithermal, sediment-hosted, and intrusion-related systems. He has led exploration teams, planned and managed projects from grassroots prospecting to advanced drilling across varied geological environments and commodities, with a strong focus on safety, technical excellence, and project generation.

Mr. Beasley has held senior technical and leadership roles with companies such as SSR Mining, K2 Gold, Blackwolf Copper and Gold, and Piedmont Lithium. A Certified Professional Geologist, Mr. Beasley holds a BSc and MSc in Geological Science from Auburn University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lee to the Corcel Exploration team." commented Jon Ward, CEO and Director of Corcel. "Lee's deep technical expertise, proven leadership, and extensive experience across a range of deposit types and jurisdictions make him a tremendous asset as we advance our exploration strategy at Corcel's Yuma King Project. His commitment to discovery aligns perfectly with our goals, and we look forward to the contributions he will bring to Corcel's growth."

The Company also announces that it has granted 250,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.23 per share, have a term of five years, and will vest over a period of 24 months.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Triomphe Holdings Ltd., operating as Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica") (Address: 3786 Glen Oaks Dr. Nanaimo, BC V9T 6H2, Canada; email: info@capitalanalytica.com; Phone: +1 778 882 4551), to provide investor relations and communications services. The initial term of the Agreement is six months, commencing June 23, 2025, during which the Company will pay Capital Analytica an aggregate of $20,000 per month for a total of $120,000. The Company has the option to renew the Agreement for an additional six-month term at a reduced monthly rate of $10,000, subject to early termination in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

As part of the engagement, the Company has granted Capital Analytica 300,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at a price of $0.23 per share for a period of two years. These options are subject to standard investor relations vesting provisions.

Under the Agreement, Capital Analytica will provide a range of services, including ongoing capital markets consulting, social media engagement and enhancement strategies, social sentiment and engagement reporting, monitoring of discussion forums, corporate video distribution, and other related investor relations initiatives.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Copper-Gold project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Peak gold exploration project and holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

