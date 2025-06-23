State-owned utility NamPower has started construction on the 100 MW Sores Gaib Power Station in southern Namibia - its largest solar project to date. NamPower, Namibia's national power utility, has broken ground on a 100 MW solar project, its largest to date. The Sores Gaib Power Station is being built 33 km northwest of mining town Rosh Pinah in southern Namibia. The NAD 1. 6 billion ($88. 4 million) project uses funding from a loan secured in September 2024 from German development bank KfW, along with NamPower's own reserves. The project will create more than 300 direct jobs during construction. ...

