Sagemcom Group has today reached a critical milestone in its climate strategy: its Net Zero carbon target for 2040-encompassing all activities and sites within the Group's consolidated scope-has been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

This international endorsement attests to the scientific rigor of Sagemcom's decarbonization strategy, aligned with the Paris Agreement's ambition to limit global warming to 1.5°C. It strengthens the Group's comprehensive climate roadmap, which is built on a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes:

By 2030: A 47% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions (direct emissions and purchased energy), 100% renewable energy consumption across all Group sites, A 31% absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions, including those related to the value chain, with no exclusion of any greenhouse gas categories.

By 2040: Achievement of Net Zero, corresponding to a 90% absolute reduction in total Group emissions compared to the 2019 baseline.



Sagemcom's strategy-based 95% on physical activity data-relies on concrete and actionable levers: transitioning to renewable energy sources, eco-design of products and services, engagement with stakeholders across the value chain, and integration of climate-related issues into all levels of the Group's operations.

A Recognition of the Group's Collective Commitment

"For several years, Sagemcom has been deploying a structured strategy to reduce its carbon footprint. These efforts became statutory in February 2022, when the Group adopted the status of 'Entreprise mission'," said Sylvaine Couleur, Executive Vice-President CSR Communication. "The validation by the SBTi serves as a strong recognition of the work carried out by our teams and the substantial investments made by the Group in collaboration with our clients and suppliers. It also sends a clear message to all stakeholders: we are fully committed to the fight against climate change, with determination and transparency, in accordance with a clearly defined, shared, and scientifically validated roadmap."

