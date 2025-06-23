Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 09:31
33,420 Euro
-0,18 % -0,060
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,64033,74014:11
33,66033,72014:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 14:10 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalmar Corporation: Changes in the Kalmar leadership team: Kalmar appoints Hanna Reijonen as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 JUNE 2025 AT 15:00 PM (EEST)

Changes in the Kalmar leadership team: Kalmar appoints Hanna Reijonen as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Kalmar Corporation has appointed Hanna Reijonen as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and as a member of the Kalmar Leadership Team, as of 6 October 2025. She will report to the President & CEO Sami Niiranen. Hanna will join Kalmar from Enersense International where she has been the SVP HR and a member of the Group Leadership Team.

In her role, Hanna will be responsible for leading Kalmar's global HR strategy and operations, including talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits and employee relations. She will play a crucial role in fostering a positive, safe and innovative customer-focused work environment, and ensuring Kalmar continues to attract, develop, and retain top talent.

"We are very pleased to welcome Hanna to the Kalmar team. Hanna brings extensive strategic experience and expertise in HR leadership and has a proven track record of driving transformational and growth-oriented business agendas from HR perspective in complex environments, which will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey and transition towards a service-driven company", says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

"I am excited to join Kalmar and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and all employees to further strengthen Kalmar's culture, uphold its commitment to safety and sustainability, and support the strategic ambitions", says Hanna Reijonen.

Kalmar leadership team will, as of 6 October, 2025, consist of the following members:

Sami Niiranen, President and CEO

Sakari Ahdekivi, Chief Financial Officer

Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications

Tommi Pettersson, SVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Technology

Hanna Reijonen, SVP, Human Resources

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors

Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation

Shushu Zhang, President, Bromma

Thomas Malmborg, President, Services

Kalmar Corporation

Attachment: CV

For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar



Attachment

  • CV Hanna Reijonen - English (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/31f7a6f6-2d31-49d4-8fce-95d3ee2c242b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.