As Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs) begin to transition from frontier science to clinical reality, Novotech, a leading global CRO and scientific advisory partner has published a new white paper examining the opportunities and challenges shaping this fast-evolving landscape of therapeutic class.

LBPs, which harness live microorganisms to restore or modulate human health, are being explored across a growing range of indications, from gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders to CNS and oncology. FDA approvals of Rebyota and Vowst have validated the category but for most biotech sponsors, the journey remains uncertain.

According to Novotech's analysis, over 90% of LBP assets are still in early development stages, and nearly one-third of all trials from 2020 to 2025 have been withdrawn or suspended due to regulatory, manufacturing, or design complexities.

Highlights from the report include:

A growing pipeline of preclinical and Phase I-II LBP candidates, with notable concentration in Alzheimer's, IBD, diabetes, and NASH.

Over 90 industry-sponsored trials launched since 2020, yet 32% have experienced discontinuation.

North America and Europe leading in regulatory approvals and manufacturing activity, with rising interest from biotechs in Asia-Pacific.

A projected CAGR of 38% for the LBP and microbiome CDMO market through 2030.

The global market for LBPs and microbiome contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) was valued at USD 31.84 million in 2023.

With growing investment in players like Vedanta Biosciences and MaaT Pharma, the LBP field is maturing but also becoming more competitive. Success will depend on smart trial design, global regulatory navigation, and efficient feasibility execution.

Drawing on deep therapeutic expertise in microbiome-related studies and gastrointestinal, metabolic, and immunologic indications, Novotech supports sponsors from early development through global trial delivery. With operations spanning Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, Novotech is uniquely positioned to help biotech and small to mid-size pharma companies translate LBP potential into clinical success.

