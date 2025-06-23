Showcasing innovations driving precision manufacturing for energy storage and next-generation consumer technologies

Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today its participation in Laser World of Photonics 2025, taking place at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany. Lumentum will exhibit its broad portfolio of laser technologies at Hall A2, Stand 337, with a focus on solutions that drive the future of industrial photonics and precision manufacturing.

Lumentum will display its latest advancements in ultrafast and nanosecond laser platforms, along with specialty fiber technologies, to support high-growth sectors including consumer electronics and energy storage.

Featured Products

PicoBlade Core The newest ultrafast laser platform from Lumentum delivers up to 150 watts of average power with sub-12 picosecond pulses and integrated multi-wavelength output in a compact, unified design. It enables high-throughput, precision micromachining across printed circuit board, battery cell, solar cell, and consumer electronics applications.





Q-Series- This line of high-power diode-pumped UV and green lasers offers leading pulse energy and peak power with exceptional stability and uptime. These products are ideal for high-precision processing across diverse materials and manufacturing environments.





Q-Series Q391 - The latest addition to the Q-Series portfolio is a nanosecond-pulsed UV laser that delivers 1 millijoule pulse energies at up to 40 kHz. Designed for high-throughput micromachining, the Q391 brings exceptional beam quality and reliability to next-generation processing challenges.





Specialty Fibers and Components Produced using proprietary modified chemical vapor deposition and in-house rare-earth doping, these specialty fibers offer precise control over core size, numerical aperture, and absorption. Lumentum fibers and components integrate seamlessly into advanced photonic systems for industrial, scientific, and telecom applications.





3D Sensing for Industrial and Automotive Lumentum offers a broad portfolio of vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) solutions to support 3D sensing across diverse industrial and automotive applications. Scalable, high-volume manufacturing enables consistent performance, high reliability, and power efficiency for use cases including depth sensing, object detection, and driver assistance systems.

"As manufacturing becomes more complex and competitive, customers are looking for mass production solutions that deliver extremely high value with market-leading performance and reliability," said Matt Philpott, chief commercial officer of industrial tech at Lumentum. "Our portfolio-spanning ultrafast and nanosecond lasers, custom specialty fibers, and advanced photonic components-is purpose-built to help customers lead in rapidly evolving markets. We are excited to share how our solutions are enabling innovation across the entire value chain."

Attendees are invited to visit Lumentum at Hall A2, Stand 337, to explore how its latest laser and photonic innovations are enabling advancements in precision, scalability, and integration across advanced manufacturing.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

