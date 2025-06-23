Southwire Partners With Algae Tree To Host Carbon Removal Pilot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Southwire, the University of Georgia (UGA) College of Engineering and Algae Tree LLC have teamed up to pilot one of the first carbon removing art installations in the US.

The unit grows microalgae in a tree-shaped photobioreactor at Southwire's Thorn Customer Solutions Center where visitors can witness the carbon dioxide removal project firsthand.

The pilot unit contains a species of microalgae called Arthrospira platensis (spirulina) - a naturally occurring strain of algae - and is projected to capture carbon dioxide at the same rate as 38 fully grown trees.

"Southwire has a long-held commitment to sustainability, and this project aligns with our efforts to support education and reduce impacts to the environment," said Bo Quick, vice president, corporate sustainability. "We were pleased to engage with the Algae Tree and the UGA capstone students as they evaluated this innovative carbon removal technology."

While the pilot unit is in service, UGA engineering students will analyze data from the project with the hopes of helping influence the design of future full-scale ventures. Students displayed the prototype to members of the public and UGA community at the 2024 Capstone Design Showcase where it started hundreds of conversations about how carbon dioxide impacts the environment.

"The Algae Tree is a great way for organizations to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability," said Jeffery Whitmire, Algae Tree founder. "Our tree-shaped sculptures actively remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere while engaging with the public and making a statement of beauty."

Algae Tree at Southwire's Thorn Center

