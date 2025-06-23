Netsertive Enhances Multi-Location Marketing Technology Platform, Launches Dynamic Insights to Help Brands Accelerate Actionable Insights, Powered by Responsible AI

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Netsertive, a marketing technology platform for multi-location brands seeking to centrally control their strategy while executing localized campaigns at scale, today announced its commitment to Responsible AI and the official launch of its latest AI-powered technology, Dynamic Insights. This powerful capability dramatically accelerates actionable data for marketers by instantly identifying themes, quality and even coaching suggestions from call, form and other lead data. These advancements empower multi-location marketers to unlock the full potential of their data, drive growth, and make faster data-driven decisions with confidence.

Netsertive's Call Insights AI

Netsertive's Call Insights AI feature in their Insights Manager Dashboard

Multi-location and franchise brands often struggle with vast, untapped customer and marketing data due to disconnected platforms and fragmented analytics. Netsertive's Responsible AI approach addresses these challenges by combining a secure, unified data structure and purpose-built technology via its MLX Platform with essential human expertise and judgment. This ensures AI enhances practical marketing efforts, while prioritizing human insight, security, and privacy.

"Whether you're really tired of hearing about AI or excited about the potential it brings, the practical applications for multi-location marketers to add speed are undeniable," says Erin Martin, VP of Marketing and Sales at Netsertive. "Being AI-ready requires a clean, integrated data set, which is often challenging for multi-location business and franchise brands due to the nature of the business model. We're excited about our new series of tools rolling out that have very specific, tangible use cases based on clean data."

Introducing Call Insights AI: Transforming Customer Conversations into Actionable Intelligence

The first in its series of Dynamic Insights, new AI-powered tools by Netsertive, is Call Insights AI, which automatically summarizes customer calls, analyzes sentiment in real time, identifies key trends, and provides coaching tips based on real customer conversations. This eliminates the need for manual review of call recordings by automatically identifying whether calls are new sales leads or operational requests, providing instant insights into what's working and what needs improvement.

The Lash Lounge, a brand under the Head To Toe brand portfolio which recently achieved record-breaking system revenue, is one of the first to take advantage of this new technology, which was developed in cooperation with Amazon, leveraging its integrated AI foundation model, Amazon Nova in Amazon Bedrock 's serverless infrastructure environment.

"The Head To Toe Brands home office is always looking for ways to move the needle for our franchisees," says Janae Ver Helst, Director of Digital Marketing. "Call Insights AI has made a big impact - it's helped us get a clearer picture of the customer journey and surface key trends across our locations. Our franchise owners especially love the sentiment analysis and the high-level overviews this tool provides. They're busy running day-to-day operations, so having these AI-powered insights at their fingertips is incredibly valuable for improving both team performance and guest experience."

To ensure AI delivers trustworthy results, all of Netsertive's solutions follow a Responsible AI framework, which ensures that AI capabilities rapidly enhance, not replace, human insights, data security and privacy is prioritized, offering clear explanations for AI-driven recommendations and actions, and a connected, local data infrastructure is in place for effective AI implementation.

Netsertive's suite of AI-powered Dynamic Insights, purpose-built for multi-location brands, will continue to be introduced in the coming months, including Call & Lead Insights, Actions & Alerts Insights, and Predictive Outcome Insights. Contact us to learn more or take advantage of Netsertive's special introductory offer for its Call Insights AI.

