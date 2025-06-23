LQR House Announces Upcoming Strategic Marketing Collaboration With Whiplash Whiskey Ahead of Summer Launch

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is pleased to announce a new marketing agreement with Whiplash Whiskey. Under the agreement, LQR House will launch a custom digital multi-platform marketing campaign. Such campaign is intended to support the summer debut of Whiplash's latest product - a whipped cream-flavored whiskey.

Whiplash Whiskey described its products as redefining indulgence with a bold twist, combining the smoothness of premium whiskey with the nostalgic richness of whipped cream. It's a spirit that blurs the line between dessert and drink, making it an ideal candidate for viral content and consumer intrigue.

LQR House will leverage its robust network of influencers, creators, and digital assets to position Whiplash Whiskey as a summer staple. The campaign will be executed through LQR House's proprietary e-commerce platform, CWSpirits.com, with a focus on driving brand awareness, customer engagement, and direct-to-consumer sales.

"At LQR House, we look for brands that break through the noise, and Whiplash Whiskey is exactly that," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "We believe that this product embodies the kind of innovation that resonates with today's consumers-playful, unexpected, and built for shareability. We intend to amplify this launch through curated content, influencer storytelling, and high-conversion e-commerce strategies. We're excited to help Whiplash make a bold entrance this summer."

This collaboration continues LQR House's mission to align with forward-thinking beverage brands that prioritize creativity, quality, and direct consumer connection. Whiplash Whiskey will be available for purchase on CWSpirits.com starting this summer.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of around 460 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

