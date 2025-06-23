PressureSafe, IR-MED's lead product, demonstrated 94% sensitivity in assessing tissue at risk for pressure injuries prior to visible skin breakdown

Technology addresses longstanding disparities in skin assessment, particularly in patients with darker skin tones

Results presented at HCA Healthcare & Galen College of Nursing Research Day; additional data to be featured at a podium session at the 2025 ANCC Magnet/ANE Research Symposium

Rosh Pina, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - As the U.S. commemorated Juneteenth, last week, IR-MED Inc. (OTCQB: IRME) ("IR-MED" or the "Company"), a developer of noninvasive artificial intelligence (AI)-powered spectrographic technology to address critical healthcare challenges, today announced positive interim results from its ongoing U.S. clinical study of PressureSafe, a handheld infrared spectroscopy device for assessment of pressure injuries (PIs), including deep tissue injuries (DTIs) before visible skin breakdown - a breakthrough especially significant for patients with darker skin tones.

Preliminary findings from a study conducted at Methodist Healthcare in San Antonio, Texas, part of HCA Healthcare, encompass 786 scans across 163 anatomical sites, with 61% of participants representing Fitzpatrick skin types IV-VI (darker skin tones). The PressureSafe device demonstrated a sensitivity of 94% (Confidence Interval: 0.83-1.00) in assessing tissue status at high risk for Stage 1 pressure injuries and suspected deep tissue injuries (sDTI) before skin breakdown, with no safety concerns reported.





Dr. Mary Lee Potter, PhD, MBA, RN, CWOCN, Principal Investigator and Wound Care Specialist at HCA Healthcare, commented, "PressureSafe represents a promising advancement in pressure injury prevention, offering clinicians a rapid, objective tool to assess tissue risk, especially in patients with dark skin tones. These interim findings validate the device's clinical potential to improve equity and patient outcomes."

In June 2025, the study findings were presented as a poster presentation at the HCA Healthcare & Galen College of Nursing Research Day. To further highlight the impact of this research, Dr. Potter has been invited to provide a podium presentation at the 2025 ANCC Magnet/ANE Research Symposium, the largest annual gathering of nursing professionals in the U.S., to be held on October 7th, 2025, in Atlanta, GA, where she will showcase PressureSafe's role in addressing disparities in pressure injury assessment.





Dr. Yaniv Cohen, Chief Scientific Officer of IR-MED, added, "We are honored to witness our technology gain recognition both institutionally and nationally. With compelling interim data and forthcoming presentations at leading nursing conferences, we believe that PressureSafe is poised to establish itself as a clinically impactful and equitable solution in the assessment of pressure injuries before visible skin breakdown."

About IR-MED

IR-MED Inc. is developing a cutting-edge infrared spectroscopy and AI analysis platform technology as a basis for point-of-care decision support devices. The infrared spectroscopy technology allows harmless and non-invasive gathering of bio-information from patient skin and tissue. Bioinformation is then analyzed using the company's AI based process to provide healthcare professionals with decision support in the assessment of various medical conditions.

PressureSafe, the company's first platform product, is a handheld device designed to revolutionize the assessment of pressure injuries (PI) affecting skin and underlying tissue. Pressure Injury in the US alone accounts for $26.8 billion in healthcare spending and results in 60,000 deaths annually. PressureSafe offers healthcare professionals a real-time evaluation of skin , regardless of patient skin tone. The potential assessment of pressure injuries using PressureSafe holds significant promise in addressing this widespread healthcare challenge and potentially reducing its burden worldwide.

IR-MED holds patents protecting its innovation in noninvasive tissue assessment.

PressureSafe is currently undergoing usability studies at multiple medical centers and is not yet available for commercial use.

