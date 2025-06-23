Spin Master Corp.: Spin Master Announces Leadership Transition as Christina Miller is Appointed CEO

Max Rangel to step down as Miller, who served for five years on Spin Master's Board of Directors, assumes CEO role July 7, 2025

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced the appointment of Christina Miller, a long-serving Board member, as CEO effective July 7, 2025, as Max Rangel prepares to step down.

"Max has led Spin Master with purpose and a performance focus through a challenging period in our history," added Spin Master Chair and Co-Founder Anton Rabie. "Under his leadership we have meaningfully diversified the business, enhanced our supply chain capabilities and improved profitability and free cash flow, all of which have contributed to a stronger company, well-positioned for long-term growth."

"It's been a privilege to lead this exceptional company and work alongside such passionate and innovative teams around the world," said Rangel. "I'm proud of what we've achieved together, and I look forward to supporting Christina as she and the executive team guide Spin Master forward."

"What has always been at the heart of Spin Master's success is harnessing creativity and innovation to drive impact, shape culture and fuel growth through stories, characters, and play experiences," said Spin Master Co-Founder Ronnen Harary. "We've known Christina for more than 20 years and she is a storyteller and brand-builder by nature and will bring her deep experience of balancing art and science in operating franchises, brands and digital platforms at scale to further progress our legacy as creators and disrupters in the industry."

Miller is an accomplished media, entertainment and toy executive with over 25 years of leadership experience across the media, sports, and entertainment industries. She has served as an independent director on Spin Master's Board of Directors since May 2020. During her career, Miller has held several prominent roles, including President of WarnerMedia's Kids, Young Adults and Classic division where she was responsible for all aspects of the business including global oversight of content development, production and franchise management for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM.

"Having been on the board of this company for the past five years I've had a front row seat to witness the incredible power of Spin Master's three creative centres," said Miller. "This is a moment of opportunity - to harness the strength of our iconic brands like PAW Patrol, Rubik's Cube and Melissa & Doug, along with our expansive Toca Boca and Piknik digital platforms, with over 70 million active users, and award-winning entertainment studio, to unlock our full potential and lead this next chapter. I'm inspired by what Spin Master has built and excited to work with the talented team to further the Company's legacy through creativity and innovation."

This transition follows a succession planning process led by the Board of Directors and co-founders and is part of the Company's continued evolution. Over the next three months, Rangel will work closely with Miller to ensure a seamless leadership transition for the business.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca ® and Piknik, Spin Master engages 70 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

