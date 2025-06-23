Advanced AI technology combats the hidden epidemic of scam phone calls, text messages and email affecting millions.

The urgent need for protection against scam calls, texts, and emails in the U.S.

WhatSpam filters out calls, texts, and email spam before it reaches your phone.

Americans are facing a crisis that's far more severe than official statistics reveal. While reported losses to online and phone scams reached over $50 Billion in 2023, there are estimations that the actual figure could be much higher. Since 80-90% of scam incidents go unreported, the true cost to Americans may soar to $100 Billion

"When you consider that only a fraction of scams are reported, the real impact on Americans is staggering," says Arto Isokoski, a Finnish tech entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of WhatSpam Company.

In response to this alarming trend, the WhatSpam app has launched on Google Play and the App Store, aiming to protect Americans by blocking spam and scam calls, text messages, and emails before they reach potential victims. Before launching in the U.S., WhatSpam was already available in countries such as Canada.

Privacy first

In an era of growing concern over data privacy, WhatSpam ensures that all personal data remains stored locally on the user's device. The app does not transfer phone data to external servers and doesn't require users to change their default call or texting apps, allowing for seamless integration without compromising privacy.

Fighting AI scam with AI

"The situation is getting worse, especially with AI becoming a mainstream tool for phone scammers. For the average person, it's becoming nearly impossible to distinguish between a legitimate message or call and a scam. Scammers know how to exploit this uncertainty, using urgent and alarming messages to pressure people into reacting quickly. That's where WhatSpam steps in by using AI to identify and block scams; it protects users from exposure to these threats," continues Arto Isokoski.

Americans interested in strengthening their defenses against scams can find more information at WhatSpam's website and download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

