Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
PR Newswire
23.06.2025 14:48 Uhr
The 137th Canton Fair: Coop Far East Reaches New Suppliers, Sources Innovative Products and Establishes Long-Term Partnerships

GUANGZHOU, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) wrapped up in a flurry of excitement, breaking records for international buyer attendance again. Among the bustling crowds was Coop Far East, the buying office of Italy's largest retailer, Coop Italia, specializing in the professional sourcing of world-class non-food consumer goods.


During this spring's fair, with its dedicated procurement team of 15 members diving into all three phases, Coop Far East explored a range of categories including small appliances, stationery, DIY tools, textiles, footwear and more. Veronica Natalini, Managing Director of Coop Far East, expressed her excitement over the finalized procurement plans for the Spring/Summer 2026 promotions, typically prepared a year in advance. "One of the most impressive products in my opinion is a line of DIY gardening power tools with compatible batteries that also adapt to the whole range of products. This type of innovative product has significant growth potential, and we have officially included it in our procurement plan," Veronica stated.

"The core value of the Canton Fair is the 'one-stop' access to a large number of suppliers, which dramatically improves efficiency through the process of evaluating samples, negotiating prices, and inspecting production capacity on-site, further speeding up the decision-making process while reducing travel costs. In addition, we are able to identify new suppliers that would otherwise be difficult to reach, and quickly screen innovative products that meet functionality, quality and sustainability criteria."

At the 137th Canton Fair, Coop Far East also observed several major trends that are in line with their strategy of "Durability, Sustainability and User Experience." One is that the demand for multifunctional and space-saving designs is surging in the home and personal care category. Second, products with natural ingredients and environmental claims are on the rise, including products and packaging that use recycled materials.

"Canton Fair plays an important role in bridging the East and West, creating opportunities for global buyers and suppliers to collaborate, spark creative ideas and ultimately bring better products to consumers. For Coop Far East, the fair is not only a sourcing event, but also a strategic platform for shaping the future of retail with profound significance," said Veronica.

The 138th Canton Fair will be held from October 15 to November 4, 2025 in Guangzhou. For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715520/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-137th-canton-fair-coop-far-east-reaches-new-suppliers-sources-innovative-products-and-establishes-long-term-partnerships-302487835.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
