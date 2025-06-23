Sono Group N.V.'s CEO Shareholder Update - June 2025

West Palm Beach, FL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as "Sono Group" or "Sono", parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or "Sono Motors") today issued a shareholder update from George O'Leary, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Shareholders,

The past six months have been about one thing: getting it done. After years of engineering, piloting, and positioning, we're now watching our solar technology move into real commercial use - with real commercial vehicles, real fleets, and real revenue behind it.

This progress didn't happen overnight. It's the result of over a year of hands-on engineering, close collaboration with OEMs, rigorous testing, and showing, again and again, that our technology delivers in real-world conditions. That steady, behind-the-scenes effort is now turning into visible, commercial results.



Building Momentum: Early Revenues, Strengthened Structure

In Q1 2025, we recorded our first revenues following the Company's financial turnaround, marking the initial commercialization of our solar technology and the start of a new phase of growth. We also reported a profit of €8.8 million, driven primarily by fair value adjustments to convertible debt instruments.

Our operations remain lean and highly focused, designed to scale responsibly and efficiently as adoption grows.

OEM Milestones: Series Production and Real-World Validation

Two major developments this year have underscored our growing traction in the industry:

- MAN Truck & Bus, one of Europe's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, has entered series production of vehicles featuring Sono's solar technology as a factory-installed option. This is a powerful endorsement of our technology from a top-tier OEM - and a major step toward widespread adoption.



- Ford Motor Company is working with us under the EU-funded SolarMoves project to test a high-voltage solar integration on a Ford E-Transit. The goal: gather real-world data on how vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) can reduce grid charging needs in commercial vans.

These are not early-stage partnerships - they are deep, technical collaborations with global industry leaders.



Strategic Partnerships Supporting Scale

In March, we announced a key partnership with Merlin Solar Technologies, enabling us to incorporate their high-efficiency panels into our full integration process. Combined with our proprietary solar charge controller and data analytics software, this collaboration supports our path to scale and opens up new opportunities for global geographic expansion - particularly in North and South America and the European Union.



The Road Ahead: Deliver, Scale, Expand

As we enter the second half of 2025, we are focused on four clear priorities:

1. Deliver on existing orders and exceed customer expectations to build repeat business.

2. Expand into new geographies, with growing interest from partners and customers both in Europe and North America.

3. Strengthen product leadership through continued refinement of our solar hardware, integration tools, and performance analytics.

4. Advance our uplisting efforts - we are in active discussions with the Nasdaq Capital Market and also considering the NYSE American, and are making strong progress toward meeting the requirements for listing on a major U.S. national exchange.

Join Me Live

If you'd like to hear more directly from me about our recent progress, strategic roadmap, and what's next for Sono, I'll be speaking at two upcoming investor events:

- Webull EV Webinar - June 24, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET

I'll be joining a live panel discussion on innovation in solar and electric mobility, where I'll share our latest developments and vision for the sector.



- Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference - June 26, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET

I'll be giving a live presentation on our commercial rollout, strategic partnerships, and our preparations for an uplisting to a major U.S. national exchange. The session includes live Q&A and opportunities for one-on-one investor meetings.

Register here.



I look forward to connecting with you - whether you're a long-time shareholder or a potential investor new to our story.

In Closing

Sono's solar technology is already on the road - integrated by leading OEMs, trusted by commercial fleets, and proving its impact through daily operations.

We've built a lean, focused business with real momentum and a clear strategic direction. At the core of our approach is a simple but powerful idea: solar is the bridge between the conventional vehicles of today and the electric vehicles of the future until charging stations catch up to the demand for electric commercial vehicles. It creates immediate value, reduces emissions, and carbon footprint while accelerating the shift toward cleaner transport.

Our long-term vision is clear: solar on every commercial vehicle. That's what we're working toward - with discipline, conviction, and growing support from the industry.

Thank you for standing with us. The road ahead is bright - and we're just getting started.

