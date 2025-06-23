Vortex Energy Corp: Vortex Energy Engages Caur Technologies And Storm Exploration For Ant Survey At Robinsons River Salt Project

ANT SURVEY TO ENHANCE SUBSURFACE IMAGING AND ADVANCE HYDROGEN STORAGE POTENTIAL AT ROBINSONS RIVER

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional details regarding the upcoming Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey at its Robinsons River Salt Project in Newfoundland.

The ANT survey is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Alberta ("U of A"), through a research partnership supported by a Mitacs grant. As part of this academic collaboration, the U of A and Vortex has engaged CAUR Technologies Inc. to provide the specialized survey design, instrumentation, and data processing. Storm Exploration LLC will be supporting the deployment and retrieval of equipment, offering logistical and project management assistance in the field.

This work follows Vortex's announcement on June 12, 2025, outlining plans to carry out the ANT survey to image the internal structure and geometry of the Robinsons River salt dome. ANT is a low-impact geophysical technique that uses naturally occurring seismic noise to create a high-resolution image of subsurface features, aiding in the evaluation of the project's potential for large-scale hydrogen storage.

"Our collaboration with the University of Alberta will play a central role in advancing this innovative survey, and we're pleased to be working with CAUR Technologies and Storm Exploration," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex Energy. "This work shows our commitment to using advanced science and local knowledge to move the Robinsons River Project forward."

The data from the ANT survey will be integrated with existing gravity, magnetic, and legacy seismic datasets to support the development of a unified subsurface model and inform future drilling decisions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans at the Project.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute on its exploration plans, including that it will be successful in carrying out the planned drilling and that such drilling will yield the expected information and the desired outcomes.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that exploration at the Project does not proceed in the manner and on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; and that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company, including as a result of factors beyond the Company's control, such as geological conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.