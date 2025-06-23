SEALSQ, ColibriTD, and Xdigit Announce Plan to Develop a Breakthrough Quantum Computing Based Solution Set to Revolutionize Semiconductor Wafer Yields for Sub-7nm Nodes

Geneva, Switzerland, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, together with ColibriTD, a pioneer in Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platforms, and Xdigit, a specialized semiconductor design company with expertise in secure microcontrollers and IR Drop (voltage drop across power distribution networks) mathematical modeling, today announced a plan to develop a breakthrough solution set to revolutionize semiconductor wafer yields for sub-7nm nodes, a pivotal milestone in their collaboration within the SEALSQ Quantum Lab.

The partners have agreed on a six-month detailed roadmap to build the foundations of a groundbreaking innovation for the semiconductor industry. The solution aims to significantly improve wafer yield for advanced semiconductor designs at nodes below 7nm by addressing IR Drop issues. It features an advanced mathematical modeling of IR Drop and leverages quantum computing's unparalleled ability to solve the resulting complex Partial Differential Equations (PDEs).

The development of such advanced solution addresses the semiconductor industry's urgent need for innovation as traditional methods falter at smaller nodes, and it parallels aggressive advancements in quantum computing, such as IBM's plan to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029. IBM's milestones, including the development of the Quantum Loon chip in 2025 to test advanced quantum error correction architectures, underscore the rapid maturation of quantum capabilities that make solutions like those from SEALSQ, ColibriTD, and Xdigit both feasible and timely.

Tackling the Sub-7nm Challenge

As the semiconductor industry drives toward sub-7nm nodes, critical for next-generation AI, automotive, and IoT applications, IR Drop has emerged as a significant bottleneck. Traditional methods to control IR Drop, while effective for larger nodes, are increasingly inadequate for these ultra-small geometries. At 7nm and below, yield losses can exceed 50%, due to increased wire resistance and quantum effects like tunneling, dramatically increasing chip development costs and delaying time-to-market.

The collaborative quantum-based approach from SEALSQ, ColibriTD, and Xdigit harnesses the computational power of quantum algorithms to model and optimize power distribution networks with unprecedented precision. Xdigit's expertise in IR Drop mathematical modeling enhances the accuracy of PDE solutions, enabling chip designers to predict and mitigate voltage fluctuations effectively. By solving PDEs that govern IR Drop dynamics, the solution ensures robust performance and higher production yields, allowing SEALSQ and Xdigit to deliver chips at sub-7nm nodes with yields far surpassing industry norms, reducing costs and accelerating innovation.

Strategic Benefits for the Semiconductor Industry

The implications of this technology are transformative:

Higher Yields, Lower Costs: By addressing IR Drop at sub-7nm nodes, the solution can significantly boost wafer yields, potentially saving manufacturers millions in production costs. For example, improving yield from 50% to 80% on a single wafer could cut per-chip costs by nearly half, making advanced chips more accessible for AI, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Accelerated Development Cycles: Optimized designs reduce the need for costly iterations, enabling faster time-to-market for next-generation technologies.

Scalability for Future Nodes: The quantum-driven approach, bolstered by Xdigit's modeling expertise, is adaptable to even smaller nodes (e.g., 3nm and beyond), future-proofing semiconductor manufacturing as Moore's Law continues to evolve.





Enhanced Security for Quantum-Resistant Microcontrollers

A critical benefit of improved IR Drop control is enhanced resistance to side-channel attacks, a growing concern for secure microcontrollers used in IoT, automotive, and defense applications. Precise power distribution minimizes unintended electromagnetic emissions and power fluctuations that attackers exploit to extract cryptographic keys. SEALSQ's expertise in post-quantum cryptography, exemplified by its QS7001 platform, combined with this new solution enables the development of microcontrollers that are both quantum-resistant and exceptionally robust against physical attacks, reinforcing SEALSQ's leadership in cybersecurity.

A Quantum Leap Forward

"This collaboration with ColibriTD and Xdigit marks a turning point for the semiconductor industry," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "By leveraging quantum computing and Xdigit's advanced IR Drop modeling to solve challenges at 7nm and below, we're addressing a critical barrier to advanced manufacturing and paving the way for more secure, cost-effective chips. Xdigit's expertise strengthens our ability to deliver high-yield, high-security solutions for AI, automotive, and IoT applications."

"Quantum computing opens the door to an unprecedented level of modeling and simulation," said Fabrice Siracusa, CEO of Xdigit. "It enables us to accelerate and optimize design phases, delivering first-time-right circuits and significantly improving yields, especially for technologies at 7nm and below. By combining our expertise in ASIC design and secure IPs with the power of quantum algorithms, we are shaping a new era in semiconductor innovation."

Looking Ahead

The SEALSQ Quantum Lab, launched in December 2024, is at the forefront of integrating quantum-safe technologies into real-world applications. The collaboration with ColibriTD and Xdigit builds on SEALSQ's plan on investing up to $20 million in quantum startups and establishment of several partnerships, including Hedera and its parent company WISeKey International Holdings (Nasdaq: WKEY), to secure blockchain and IoT ecosystems. Following the six-month development period, the demonstration will showcase a proof-of-concept that could reshape semiconductor manufacturing, with commercial deployment targeted for 2026.

For more information on SEALSQ's quantum-resistant solutions and the SEALSQ Quantum Lab, visit https://www.sealsq.com/quantum-lab

About ColibriTD

ColibriTD is a quantum computing innovator specializing in Quantum-as-a-Service platforms. Its technology bridges noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) systems and future fault-tolerant quantum computers, enabling industries to solve complex problems in aerospace, energy, and beyond.

About Xdigit

Xdigit is a specialized semiconductor design company delivering silicon-proven analog and mixed-signal IPs, including high-resolution ADCs, and custom ASIC solutions for secure and mission-critical applications. With expertise in advanced IR Drop mathematical modeling, Xdigit addresses power integrity challenges through collaborative validation with industry partners, ensuring robust solutions without overstatement. Through its participation in the SEALSQ Quantum Lab with SEALSQ and ColibriTD, Xdigit is validating quantum-enhanced IR Drop solutions targeting silicon-proven results for sub-7nm nodes.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

