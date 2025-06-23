The Fleetwide Safety System Uses Real-Time GPS Data to Prevent Accidents, Boost Fuel Efficiency, and Deliver Smarter Service

JOLIET, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / GP Transco, one of the nation's leading trucking companies, announced today the full adoption of ESMART Dynamic Speed Management technology across its fleet, reinforcing its commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence.

GP Transco + ESMART

GP Transco Equips Fleet with ESMART Technology to Enhance Safety, Efficiency, and Customer Confidence

The ESMART technology enables real-time speed control, prevents bridge strikes, and significantly enhances fuel efficiency-all critical factors in ensuring on-time and secure deliveries for customers. This advanced driver-assist system uses GPS-based software to dynamically control vehicle speeds based on road conditions, speed limits, and known hazard areas such as low-clearance bridges.

Prior to the full rollout, GP Transco conducted a month-long pilot on 10 trucks to test ESMART's real-world performance. The results were immediate: the company saw a measurable decrease in speeding-related incidents and improved fuel efficiency. During the pilot, one significant event highlighted the system's value-ESMART prevented a potential bridge collision by actively limiting the truck's speed and alerting the driver, avoiding what could have been a costly and dangerous accident.

"Safety is the backbone of reliable transportation," said Amos Savickas, Executive VP of Operations at GP Transco. "By implementing ESMART across our fleet, we're not only protecting our drivers and assets but delivering more dependable and efficient service to our customers. This technology strengthens our position as one of the most forward-thinking carriers in the country."

"Adopting ESMART is a natural next step for us," added Dominic Zastarskis, Chief Executive Officer of GP Transco. "We've always believed in using technology to enhance every aspect of our operations, and this investment directly supports our promise to customers: safer, smarter, and more efficient freight transportation."

With a strong focus on continuous improvement, GP Transco sees this integration as a major step forward in providing even more value to its customers. Fewer delays, reduced risks, and greater fuel savings contribute directly to improved service quality and reduced carbon impact-aligning with the company's sustainability goals.

About ESMART

ESMART develops and manufactures cutting-edge software and firmware solutions that significantly improve vehicle safety. Based in Indianapolis, IN, and Montreal, Canada, ESMART is a leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA) technology. Its innovative platform includes Dynamic Speed Management, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Custom Geofencing, and Remote Vehicle Immobilization-empowering fleets across North America to set new standards in safety and performance.

For more information, visit www.esmartcontrol.com.

About GP Transco

GP Transco is a leading transportation company committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. With a focus on safety and customer satisfaction, GP Transco delivers superior transportation services across the United States. The company continues to push the boundaries of modern logistics by investing in advanced technologies, professional development, and operational excellence.

