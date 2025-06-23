Healthcare Providers Brace for Major RCM Changes as State Legislation Looms, Black Book Research Finds

As the HFMA ANI 2025 Meeting Kicks Off, New State Legislation Threatens to Reshape Revenue Cycle Management Disruption and Compliance Demands

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / As healthcare providers across the United States confront an increasingly fragmented regulatory landscape, a newly updated report from Black Book Research reveals a sharp escalation in state-level legislative actions that are reshaping revenue cycle management (RCM) frameworks. The latest findings, based on extensive survey data and policy tracking through June 15, 2025, show that a growing number of healthcare organizations are re-evaluating their collections, authorization workflows, and payer engagement strategies amid pending or recently enacted laws.

"These are not theoretical regulatory shifts," said Doug Brown, Founder and President of Black Book Research. "Over 71% of surveyed provider CFOs and revenue cycle leaders report that pending state legislation is already influencing strategic planning, outsourcing decisions, and IT investments. Providers must urgently reassess their RCM operations for legal alignment and financial sustainability."

Key Legislative Actions Impacting RCM (Black Book Tracking As of June 2025)

Medical Debt Collection Reforms:

Connecticut (SB 395) - The bill to prohibit medical debt reporting to credit bureaus passed the full legislature on May 30 and awaits the Governor's signature. If enacted, it will take effect January 1, 2026, and require immediate policy revisions by hospital business offices.

Florida (HB 7089) - Signed into law on June 11, 2025, this statute reduces the medical debt collection window to three years, putting immediate pressure on providers and third-party collection vendors to accelerate recovery timelines.

Prior Authorization and Payment Processing:

Missouri (SB 983 & HB 1976) - Passed both chambers and reconciled in committee, these bills are expected to be signed into law in July. They mandate payers to adopt a uniform prior authorization process and shorten approval timelines, effective Q2 2026.

New Hampshire (SB 561) - Advanced to House Committee review as of June 10. If approved, it will mandate payment on services with valid prior authorization, a change backed by provider advocacy groups.

New Jersey (S530) - Delayed due to fiscal impact reviews, but amended to strengthen provider recourse for delayed or denied authorizations.

Tennessee (SB 2014) - Signed into law on May 24, 2025. The 72-hour delay before new prior authorization requirements can be imposed is effective October 1, 2025.

Increased Transaction & Ownership Transparency:

Legislative proposals in California, Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas continue progressing, with Texas finalizing a new hospital transaction disclosure mandate effective January 2026. These laws are expected to trigger RCM policy reviews related to data sharing, payer negotiations, and ownership declarations.

"These laws are accelerating the need for proactive compliance infrastructure," said Brown. "Health systems are now integrating regulatory readiness into their RCM vendor evaluations, workflow designs, and patient financial engagement models."

Provider Impact & Market Response

Black Book's ongoing polling of 2,020 healthcare finance executives from March to June 2025 shows:

68% of provider organizations are budgeting for increased legal/compliance consulting tied to RCM policy shifts.

54% are re-negotiating third-party RCM outsourcing contracts with new indemnity clauses.

41% report seeking IT solutions with built-in policy rule engines and configurable workflows that can adapt to state-level mandates.

Many RCM vendors and consultancies have begun launching "legislation-aware" service lines or module upgrades, as competitive pressure intensifies to serve a rapidly shifting compliance environment.

The full report and benchmarking tools are available for licensing by contacting research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

