HexaBuild, Inc.: HexaBuild Releases the IPv6 Compatibility Checker

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / To make it easier for the networking industry to design and deploy IPv6, HexaBuild has launched the networking hardware IPv6 Compatibility Checker, a new web-based community tool that helps answer the question "Is our networking gear compatible with IPv6?"

"Assessing hardware and software code versions to determine IPv6 support can be challenging when reviewing vendor equipment to understand what's available, what's not, and with which versions of code. With IPv6 Compatibility Checker, we wanted to make it easier to find this critical information." Ed Horley, Co-Founder & CEO, HexaBuild.

Try it out at https://IPv6Compatibility.com

Some of the features and benefits include:

Easier and faster IPv6 hardware and software compatibility research

Support for common networking platforms

Multiple firmware versions for various platforms

Exportable reports

RFC standard references

Referenced source of the IPv6 compatibility information

Community ratings and a suggestion box for feedback

"You can just select a vendor and go to the model, then select a firmware version to check the IPv6 compatibility. There are all kinds of hardware options to choose from but I appreciate how approachable the tool is." Nick Buraglio, co-host, IPv6 Buzz Podcast from the Packet Pushers.

Catch the IPv6 Buzz Podcast episode #177 on Packet Pushers on the launch at https://packetpushers.net/podcasts/ipv6-buzz/ipb177-introducing-the-ipv6-compatibility-checker/

