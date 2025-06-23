Concierge Care, Inc.: Concierge Care Advisors Expands Management Team - Prepares for Revolutionary Technology Launch and Expansion

Concierge Care Advisors Appoints Mary Cordova as Chief Concierge Officer and Promotes Shane Bray to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Concierge Care Advisors (CCA), a nationally recognized leader in senior care navigation, is proud to announce the promotion of two key leaders as the company enters its next phase of strategic growth through its new technology platform and nationwide expansion.

Mary Cordova has been appointed Chief Concierge Officer (CCO), a newly created executive role that elevates her leadership in client experience, advisor training, and service innovation. Cordova, a veteran in the senior living industry and the voice behind CCA's educational content, has spent the past 15 years shaping the company's high-touch placement model. As CCO, she will oversee national advisor standards, family engagement protocols, and the continued rollout of the CCA Certified Advisor Program.

"Mary has long been the heart of our mission," said Marc Lilly, CEO of Concierge Care Advisors. "Her promotion formalizes the leadership she's already provided to thousands of families and dozens of advisors. She sets the gold standard for care, compassion, and credibility."

In a concurrent move, CCA has promoted Shane Bray from the advisory board to Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. A strategic visionary with more than two decades of experience scaling healthcare ventures, Bray will lead M&A strategy, enterprise partnerships, and investor relations. His leadership has already driven the launch of CCA's decision support tools and key partnerships in Medicare navigation, senior living, interoperability, and AI-powered solutions. His appointment underscores CCA's commitment to innovation and deeper alignment with key stakeholders across the healthcare, payer, and senior services sectors.

"Shane's leadership on our advisory board has been instrumental to our growth," said Lilly. "As EVP of Corporate Development, he brings the expertise and network to accelerate our national reach and build long-term value for families and partners alike."

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Concierge Care Advisors, which has seen steady growth, technological expansion through its patent-pending Concierge Care Navigator platform, and increased demand from healthcare professionals and families for its physician-integrated, high-touch senior care model.

About Concierge Care Advisors

Concierge Care Advisors is the nation's trusted senior placement agency, offering personalized, physician-integrated guidance for families navigating assisted living, memory care, in-home support, and senior housing options. With a commitment to advocacy, safety, and dignity, CCA has helped thousands of families make informed care decisions across the United States.

For media inquiries, interviews or more information:

Press Contact:

media@conciergecareadvisors.com

(855) 444-7364

www.conciergecareadvisors.com

SOURCE: Concierge Care, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/concierge-care-advisors-expands-management-team-prepares-for-rev-1041313