Montag, 23.06.2025
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
23.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Rezolut, LLC: Rezolut Recognized Among Georgia's Fastest-Growing Companies by ACG Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Rezolut, a national medical imaging provider known for delivering innovative and patient-centered diagnostic care, has been named one of the 2025 Georgia Fast 40 by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG). Ranking #17 among middle-market companies, Rezolut was honored at the Georgia Fast 40 Celebration held June 12 at Flourish Atlanta.

2025 Georgia Fast 40

2025 Georgia Fast 40
ACG & Rezolut logos - 2025 Honoree

The ACG Fast 40 recognizes Georgia-based upper middle-market companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue and employment growth over the past three years. All honorees undergo a rigorous vetting process, including verification by Cherry Bekaert LLP, the event's founding Diamond sponsor. For 2025, the 40 recognized companies collectively reported over $8.5 billion in revenue and employ more than 16,000 people across the state.

"Being recognized by ACG Atlanta is an incredible honor," said Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut and a recent recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2024 Southeast Award. "This award validates the dedication of our teams, our growth strategy, and the impact we're making by transforming access to high-quality imaging across the country."

Rezolut's inclusion among the Fast 40 underscores its continued trajectory as a leader in medical imaging innovation and operational excellence. With a focus on both organic growth and strategic partnerships, the company continues to expand its national footprint while delivering cutting-edge services such as AI-assisted diagnostics, mobile mammography, and white-labeled imaging solutions.

"We're proud to represent Georgia's thriving healthcare sector on this year's list," added Dr. Kim. "As we scale, our mission remains the same: to provide accessible, accurate, and compassionate care."

For more information about Rezolut and its services, visit www.rezolut.com.
To learn more about ACG Atlanta or view the full list of Georgia Fast 40 honorees, visit www.acg.org/atlanta.

About Rezolut

Rezolut is a national platform of diagnostic medical imaging centers delivering high-quality, patient-focused care for over 1 million patients annually. With facilities nationwide, Rezolut offers a full range of advanced diagnostic imaging services including MRI, PET/CT, mammography, interventional radiology, and more. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and clinical expertise, Rezolut is redefining what's possible in outpatient imaging.

About ACG Atlanta

The Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG) is a global professional organization with a mission of driving middle-market growth. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the most active chapters in the network, offering programs such as M&A South, Spring Summit, The Georgia Fast 40 Awards, and Deals of the Year. ACG's global network includes more than 100,000 professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms across North America and Europe.

Contact Information

Mike Morgan
Director of Marketing
mike.morgan@rezolut.com
520-991-0322

SOURCE: Rezolut, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rezolut-recognized-among-georgias-fastest-growing-companies-by-acg-at-1041472

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
