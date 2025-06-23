General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: General Enterprise Ventures Strengthens Canada's Wildfire Defense in Partnership with Global Fire Rescue

Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker to Supply Non-toxic, EPA Safer Choice Certified , Environmentally-Friendly Wildfire Defense Solution

CHEYENNE, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI) today announced that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC ("MFB"), has entered into a strategic partnership with Global Fire Rescue, a leading private wildfire defense company, to deploy MFB's proprietary CitroTech wildfire protection technology across Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Global Fire Rescue will transition from traditional firefighting foams and gels to MFB's environmentally responsible MFB-31 CitroTech, a non-toxic, environmentally friendly solution for both active and proactive wildfire defense. The collaboration is set to launch with an initial shipment of over 5,000 gallons of CitroTech in June to support immediate wildfire mitigation efforts already underway in Canada.

Last week, senior leadership from Global Fire Rescue, including CEO Eugene Wells, joined MFB in California to review the advanced capabilities of MFB-31 CitroTech. The visit underscored both organizations' commitment to pioneering safer, more sustainable solutions for wildfire protection.

"This partnership underscores the growing demand for safer, more sustainable fire suppression and prevention methods and marks the beginning of a long-term relationship focused on equipping Canadian property owners with advanced, proactive wildfire protection measures.," said Ted Ralston, CEO of General Enterprise Ventures. "As the risks and frequency of wildfires intensify globally, the need for environmentally responsible, high-performance solutions has never been more urgent. Canada continues to face increasingly severe wildfire seasons, and our CitroTech will play an important role in helping protect communities from these escalating threats."

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to safeguard communities and natural resources," said Eugene Wells, CEO of Global Fire Rescue. "MFB-31 CitroTech's proven effectiveness and environmental safety profile make it a game-changer for wildfire defense in Canada. We are proud to align with Mighty Fire Breaker and support their visionary approach to protecting at-risk structures and ecosystems."

"We are excited to partner with Eugene and his team at Global Fire Rescue to advance proactive wildfire defense efforts throughout Canada with CitroTech," said Steve Conboy, Chief Technical Officer at Mighty Fire Breaker. "Together, we are committed to delivering solutions that help protect communities and keep people safe."

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company's offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as EPA Safer Choice and also has UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification.

