ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZeptoMetrix Launches H5N1 Control With Phage-Like Particle Technology

BUFFALO, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / ZeptoMetrix® is pleased to announce the launch of NATtrol Influenza A H5N1 Quantitative Stock, a groundbreaking advancement in molecular diagnostic quality assurance. Leveraging phage-like particle encapsulated RNA technology, this product sets a new standard for accuracy and reliability in avian influenza (H5N1) detection, addressing critical gaps in laboratories' ability to validate end-to-end testing workflows.

As H5N1 outbreaks continue to rise globally, the need for robust quality control materials has never been greater. ZeptoMetrix's Influenza A H5N1 Quantitative Stock offers laboratories a comprehensive quality control material that requires RNA extraction, unlike traditional naked RNA products. This novel solution includes three encapsulated H5N1 gene segments within a phage-like particle, ensuring realistic validation of extraction, amplification, and detection steps.

"The ongoing H5N1 pandemic highlighted the urgent need for reliable diagnostic tools," said Dr. Karuna Sharma, PhD, Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer of Antylia Diagnostics division. "This launch represents a significant advancement in diagnostic quality control. By encapsulating RNA within a phage-like particle, we enable labs to have confidence in their results at every step. This is not just innovation; it is vital in the fight against H5N1 and other emerging RNA viruses."

NATtrol Influenza A H5N1 Quantitative Stock (Product Code: 0831198) is NATtrol inactivated to enhance stability and provided with precision quantification at 1,000,000 gene copies/mL of each gene segment, verified by digital PCR (dPCR). The ready-to-use 1 mL format integrates seamlessly with ZeptoMetrix's -STQ product line, streamlining workflow adoption.

More information on how to order and additional ZeptoMetrix products can be found at: www.zeptometrix.com

About ZeptoMetrix®

ZeptoMetrix, an Antylia Scientific company, is an established industry leader in the design, development, and delivery of innovative, quality solutions to the infectious disease diagnostics market. Our expertise and abilities in molecular diagnostics, including external quality controls, verification panels, proficiency panels, customized and OEM products/services, have set the industry standard for performance and reliability and make ZeptoMetrix the preferred choice for independent third-party quality control materials.

Product Page: https://www.zeptometrix.com/us/en/nattrol-influenza-a-h5n1-quantitative-stock-1-x-10-ml-15355

Contact Information

Andrew Zenger
Global Product Manager
andrew.zenger@antylia.com
(716) 715-7417

.

SOURCE: ZeptoMetrix



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/zeptometrix-launches-h5n1-control-with-phage-like-particle-plp-technology-1041535

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
