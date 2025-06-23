Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Updated Lineup Announced for iAccess Alpha's Virtual Summer Investment Conference, June 24-25, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference will take place on June 24-25, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities. The lineup has recently been updated to include additional presenters.

The event begins on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, June 25, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - June 24, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time

Company

Ticker

Webcast Link

9:00am

Inuvo Inc.

NYSE/AMEX:INUV

View Presentation

9:30am

Digi Power X Inc.

NASDAQ:DGXX /TSXV:DGX

View Presentation

10:00am

Surgepays Inc.

NASDAQ:SURG

View Presentation

10:30am

Coya Therapeutics Inc.

NASDAQ:COYA

View Presentation

11:00am

MIND Technoloy Inc.

NASDAQ:MIND

View Presentation

11:30am

Data IO Corp.

NASDAQ:DAIO

View Presentation

12:00pm

Gaia Inc.

NASDAQ:GAIA

View Presentation

12:30pm

Upexi Inc.

NASDAQ:UPXI

View Presentation

1:00pm

DocGo Inc.

NASDAQ:DCGO

View Presentation

1:30pm

SKYX Platforms Corp.

NASDAQ:SKYX

View Presentation

2:00pm

HeartBeam Inc.

NASDAQ:BEAT

View Presentation

2:30pm

Heritage Global Inc.

NASDAQ:HGBL

View Presentation

3:00pm

Mobilicom Ltd.

NASDAQ:MOB

View Presentation

3:30pm

Envela Corp.

NYSE/AMEX:ELA

View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/updated-lineup-announced-for-iaccess-alphas-virtual-summer-inves-1041541

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
