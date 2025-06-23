Fortitude Gold Corp: Fortitude Gold's County Line Mine Permit Advances Towards Final Approval

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") announced today the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Stillwater Field Office has advanced the Company's County Line permit towards final approval with the posting of the Plan of Operations (POO) on its website for a 30-day public review and comment period from June 17, 2025 to July 16, 2025. The POO and public comment instructions can be accessed using the following link: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2037896/510. This BLM action moves the project into the final approval stages. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

The proposed County Line Mine is located approximately 16 miles northeast of the Company's operating Isabella Pearl gold mine via Nevada State Route 361. The project is located within both Mineral County and Nye County, Nevada and straddles the borders between the counties. The project has a minimal footprint impact and limited required infrastructure whereby the Company intends to mine and truck County Line ore feed for its nearby Isabella Pearl operation, leveraging the Company's existing heap leach pad and gold processing facilities. The County Line project includes the expansion of two existing historic open pits and an existing waste rock storage facility, low- and high-grade ore stockpiles, access roads, a mobile crushing facility, and block exploration drilling within the proposed Plan of Operations boundary. With minimal infrastructure and construction, the Company expects to fast track the mine build once it is granted all the necessary permit approvals from the BLM and other regulatory agencies.

"We are excited to see the new Trump administration making changes to clear out the legacy Biden administration's permitting backlog and impart a pro-business and pro-mining attitude within the new Administration, further strengthening the growth of our industry," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold. "After years of delays, it's great to see our County Line Mine Plan of Operations finally posted for comment on the Bureau of Land Management website as it moves forward towards approval. In a coordinated effort, we have already received an air quality operating permit, and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is working on finalizing the reclamation and water pollution control permits for the County Line Mine. With these encouraging advancements, we are optimistic a positive permitting decision for our County Line project is forthcoming."

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free, and distribute dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of seven high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and an eighth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production and County Line is our next targeted mine build. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

