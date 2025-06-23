Epomaker Inc: Compact Design, Powerful Performance: The Epomaker HE68 Lite

Epomaker has prioritized lightweight, compact layouts, and portability in its design, leading to the launch of the new Epomaker HE68 Lite - a compact magnetic switch keyboard.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / This model not only meets users' needs for portability and efficiency but also balances performance and innovation, making it especially suitable for those who frequently switch work environments or travel.

High Performance and Portability

The design philosophy of the Epomaker HE68 Lite is to combine high performance with exceptional cost-effectiveness, offering a compact yet uncompromising premium experience. The keyboard incorporates several advanced features, greatly enhancing input accuracy and customization to meet the demands of users.

Exceptional Performance

The Epomaker HE68 Lite stands out with its support for TGL, MT, DKS, and Adjustable Deadzone features. These functions greatly expand customization options, ensuring precise input and smooth functionality, especially in competitive gaming or high-accuracy tasks, without any interference. The included software also allows users to easily perform basic customizations such as macro programming, lighting adjustments, and key remapping, helping maintain a seamless workflow.

Customization and Innovative Design

The Epomaker HE68 Lite features a hot-swap Hall Effect Analog PCB, allowing users to swap switches and keycaps to suit their preferences. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or someone who values personalization, this keyboard offers the flexibility to create a unique setup. The hot-swap function allows users to easily change switches or keycaps, accommodating personal style and ergonomic preferences.

Sleek Aesthetics and Portability

Maintaining its signature minimalist design, Epomaker offers the HE68 Lite in black and white color options to cater to various aesthetic tastes. The keyboard is compact and lightweight, making it perfect for users who often move between different environments. For added convenience, it comes with a lanyard, allowing users to carry the keyboard easily based on their needs. The Epomaker HE68 Lite also comes with a dust cover, effectively protecting the keyboard from dust and liquid, thereby extending its lifespan. For DIY enthusiasts, Epomaker has thoughtfully included a screwdriver to assist with disassembly and maintenance, making the DIY experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE68 Lite is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. Available in black, and white color options, the keyboard is currently on sale for just $49.99 on the official website.

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

