Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epomaker Inc: Compact Design, Powerful Performance: The Epomaker HE68 Lite

Epomaker has prioritized lightweight, compact layouts, and portability in its design, leading to the launch of the new Epomaker HE68 Lite - a compact magnetic switch keyboard.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / This model not only meets users' needs for portability and efficiency but also balances performance and innovation, making it especially suitable for those who frequently switch work environments or travel.

High Performance and Portability
The design philosophy of the Epomaker HE68 Lite is to combine high performance with exceptional cost-effectiveness, offering a compact yet uncompromising premium experience. The keyboard incorporates several advanced features, greatly enhancing input accuracy and customization to meet the demands of users.

Exceptional Performance
The Epomaker HE68 Lite stands out with its support for TGL, MT, DKS, and Adjustable Deadzone features. These functions greatly expand customization options, ensuring precise input and smooth functionality, especially in competitive gaming or high-accuracy tasks, without any interference. The included software also allows users to easily perform basic customizations such as macro programming, lighting adjustments, and key remapping, helping maintain a seamless workflow.

Customization and Innovative Design
The Epomaker HE68 Lite features a hot-swap Hall Effect Analog PCB, allowing users to swap switches and keycaps to suit their preferences. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or someone who values personalization, this keyboard offers the flexibility to create a unique setup. The hot-swap function allows users to easily change switches or keycaps, accommodating personal style and ergonomic preferences.

Sleek Aesthetics and Portability
Maintaining its signature minimalist design, Epomaker offers the HE68 Lite in black and white color options to cater to various aesthetic tastes. The keyboard is compact and lightweight, making it perfect for users who often move between different environments. For added convenience, it comes with a lanyard, allowing users to carry the keyboard easily based on their needs. The Epomaker HE68 Lite also comes with a dust cover, effectively protecting the keyboard from dust and liquid, thereby extending its lifespan. For DIY enthusiasts, Epomaker has thoughtfully included a screwdriver to assist with disassembly and maintenance, making the DIY experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Price and Availability
The Epomaker HE68 Lite is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. Available in black, and white color options, the keyboard is currently on sale for just $49.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit
Epomaker Official Website
Epomaker Amazon Store
Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us
agnes@epomaker.com

About us
Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/compact-design-powerful-performance-the-epomaker-he68-lite-1041830

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.