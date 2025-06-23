Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - MINERALRITETM Corporation (OTC Pink: RITE) (the "Company" or "RITE) today announced that its President and CEO, James Burgauer, has formally accepted an invitation to join CEOBLOC - a growing coalition of micro-cap executives and market stakeholders dedicated to combating abusive trading practices and restoring integrity to the public markets - particularly within the small-cap and OTC sectors. CEOBLOC was founded in 2023 by Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, Inc. as an advocacy group and professional platform designed specifically for micro-cap CEOs and public company leaders.

By agreeing to join CEOBLOC, MineralRite and Burgauer demonstrate and reinforce the commitment they have made to actively participate in seeking reform initiatives aimed at addressing widespread challenges facing micro-cap issuers, particularly:

Naked short selling : The illegal practice of selling shares without borrowing or ensuring availability, often used to drive down stock prices artificially.

: The illegal practice of selling shares without borrowing or ensuring availability, often used to drive down stock prices artificially. Toxic financing : Commonplace in the micro-cap arena, financings which rely on predatory convertible note structures (especially floorless convertibles) cause runaway dilution and price collapse.

: Commonplace in the micro-cap arena, financings which rely on predatory convertible note structures (especially floorless convertibles) cause runaway dilution and price collapse. Unregulated dealer activity : Entities acting as unregistered securities dealers, often in concert with toxic funders or promotional trading schemes.

: Entities acting as unregistered securities dealers, often in concert with toxic funders or promotional trading schemes. Algorithmic trading abuse: The use of manipulative tactics like spoofing, short ladder attacks, and quote stuffing-automated strategies designed to distort prices, trigger panic selling, and exploit thinly traded markets to the detriment of companies and retail investors.

The use of manipulative tactics like spoofing, short ladder attacks, and quote stuffing-automated strategies designed to distort prices, trigger panic selling, and exploit thinly traded markets to the detriment of companies and retail investors. Market misperception: A persistent reputational bias that casts all OTC companies in the same light, regardless of governance, transparency, or fundamental quality.

"These systemic issues erode shareholder value and undermine confidence in the public markets - especially for companies traded on the OTC and smaller exchanges, where manipulative practices by unscrupulous actors are more prevalent," said Burgauer. "Accepting the invitation to join CEOBLOC is both an honor and a strategic step. It is our intention to be vocal, visible, and effective participants in the effort to reform capital markets and to elevate the standards by which micro-cap companies operate, raise funds, and are perceived by investors. These challenges are not theoretical - and micro-cap firms, such as RITE, must take an active role in reshaping the narrative and improving the infrastructure of the public markets in which we operate."

Among CEOBLOC's cornerstone campaigns is "Project 100," a call to action to find 100+ like-minded public companies to join forces in advocating for a cleaner, fairer, and more functional micro-cap ecosystem. RITE's invitation to join CEOBLOC reflects the company's recent actions and leadership direction - centered on transparency, investor alignment, and sustainable value creation - which have attracted the attention of the broader micro-cap community and CEOBLOC leadership alike. MineralRite joins a growing list of public companies committed to the CEOBLOC's mission of ethical capital market activity, including Creatd, Inc., Geopulse Exploration, Inc., and Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

"MineralRite is positioning itself for long-term success through disciplined governance and strategic communication," Burgauer added. "CEOBLOC provides yet another media channel through which credible public companies like RITE can take back control of our narratives and actively defend our shareholder interests."

For more information, visit www.mineral-rite.com and www.ceobloc.com.

