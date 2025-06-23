Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has launched a tender for 1. 2 GW of solar projects connected to India's interstate transmission system (ISTS), integrated with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of energy storage systems on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. Bidding closes Aug. 20. From pv magazine India SECI has launched a tender for the development of 1. 2 GW of ISTS-connected solar projects, integrated with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of energy storage systems, on a BOO basis. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders for the procurement of solar power from these projects. The ...

