New capabilities help retailers identify internal loss events with precision to better understand, document and address crime, fraud and loss

Sensormatic Solutions to showcase machine-learning-enabled Sweetheart Detection and Shrink Confidence Score features at NRF PROTECT 2025

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), continues to improve the capabilities of its market-leading cloud-based, loss prevention (LP) application, Shrink Analyzer. The application's recent development efforts enhance internal theft analysis, using machine learning (ML) to continuously help improve loss event identification accuracy, accelerate evidence-building processes to aid in prosecution and support early detection and remediation. Attendees of NRF PROTECT 2025 will be able to explore these enhancements in person at booth 922.

"To effectively address total retail losses, retailers' data ecosystems need to have context," said Tony D'Onofrio, president at Sensormatic Solutions. "They need to be able to see all areas of operations-from the floor to storage and beyond-and evolve alongside changing needs. Shrink Analyzer's new ML capabilities represent a significant breakthrough in how loss prevention teams can identify, validate and accelerate case-building efforts."

Since its launch last year, Shrink Analyzer has been helping retailers develop deeper understandings of how shrink happens within stores, the items most at risk and the ways employees contribute to total retail losses. Using radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and sensors for item-level data, Shrink Analyzer can turn existing analytics infrastructure into powerful LP insights to help retailers enhance the value of their investments.

The addition of ML enables Shrink Analyzer to learn from what's happening and help separate significant loss events and notable patterns from the noise of day-to-day operations. As a result, the enhanced solution will help retailers to:

RFID technology captures hundreds of data points per second-far more than any person can sift through. Shrink Analyzer's new ML-powered Shrink Confidence Score helps simplify aggregation and data cleaning processes to increase accuracy and boost case values-a top priority for 49% of retailers using RFID for LP, according to a new study with VDC Research. Identify and address suspicious store associate behaviors. The Sweetheart Detection feature brings the financial impact of sweethearting and self-checkout scan-avoidance-as well as the identities of repeat offenders-into focus. By pairing ML technology with item-level sales, inventory, exit and associate/shopper behavior data, Shrink Analyzer can enhance retailers' ability to identify evolving tactics and take action to stop them.

The Sweetheart Detection feature brings the financial impact of sweethearting and self-checkout scan-avoidance-as well as the identities of repeat offenders-into focus. By pairing ML technology with item-level sales, inventory, exit and associate/shopper behavior data, Shrink Analyzer can enhance retailers' ability to identify evolving tactics and take action to stop them. Improve investigation efficiency and outcomes. VDC Research showed that half (50%) of retailers hope to use RFID to improve the productivity and efficacy of investigation teams, and 37% hope to accelerate prosecution timelines. Shrink Analyzer's ML capabilities can identify previously hard-to-detect loss events, which can be used to index video and automate case building. This helps drive productivity and can help accelerate law enforcement processes.

As with previous iterations, the newly enhanced application is inventory-platform agnostic, is compatible with Sensormatic Solutions suite of RFID hardware and can be integrated alongside any retail analytics ecosystem. Sensormatic Solutions plans to make these ML-based capabilities available later in 2025.

NRF PROTECT visitors can explore Shrink Analyzer's new capabilities at booth 922, June 23-25, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, TX. Sensormatic Solutions president, Tony D'Onofrio, will also be inducted into the NRF's Ring of Excellence-which recognizes exemplary leaders in LP-at the NRF PROTECT Awards ceremony on June 24.

To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

