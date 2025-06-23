News Summary

Award hosted by BritishAmerican Business recognizes Entrust's contribution to UK economy, cybersecurity, and innovation.

Entrust identity verification solutions surpass $180M in revenue.

Entrust AI-powered identity security portfolio helps organizations combat deepfakes, phishing, and account takeovers by securing the full identity lifecycle.

Entrust, a global leader in providing identity-centric security solutions, announced it has received the "Midsize US Investment in the UK" award at the prestigious Transatlantic Growth Awards (TAG) 2025, hosted by BritishAmerican Business (BAB). The award, sponsored by HSBC UK, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways, recognizes Entrust's strategic acquisition of Onfido, a UK-based identity verification provider, and its significant contribution to the UK economy and cybersecurity landscape.

Entrust is a global leader in fighting fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security solutions. Entrust helps businesses in over 150 countries secure the identity lifecycle from identity-verified onboarding and card issuance to secure account access and transactions, backed by cryptographic security to protect sensitive data and enable compliance. It is in this way that Entrust's approach addresses security from all angles; protecting people, devices, and data while creating a smoother, safer digital experience.

"Entrust's investment by acquisition of UK tech is a standout example of the kind of transatlantic investment we aim to celebrate through the TAG Awards," said Duncan Edwards, CEO of BritishAmerican Business. "Their commitment to innovation, job creation, and cybersecurity excellence exemplifies the strength of the US-UK economic corridor."

In the year following the acquisition, Entrust identity verification solutions surpassed $180 million in revenue, helping organizations worldwide combat identity fraud, deepfakes, phishing, and account takeover attacks. In 2024, Entrust was recognized as a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification and a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, underscoring its innovation and leadership in the cybersecurity space.

"The integration of AI-powered identity verification into our portfolio marks a defining shift in how digital identity is secured," said Tony Ball, President, Payments and Identity at Entrust. "Entrust now offers a comprehensive identity security portfolio that integrates AI-powered identity verification, authentication, and digital signing into a single solution. The portfolio enables organizations to tackle the new challenges of cybersecurity in the age of AI. By securing the entire identity lifecycle, businesses can connect critical moments across the entire customer lifecycle, with identity security at day one but also making sure that no one takes control of their accounts at day two, day 20 and every day beyond."

Entrust has a standing presence in the UK, including its 2019 acquisition of Cambridge-based nCipher. Today, Entrust employs over 460 people in the UK as part of its 3,000-strong global workforce.

