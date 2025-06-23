Redefining Urban Mobility: NAVEE's V1 Pro Steals the Spotlight at Micromobility Europe

BRUSSELS, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brussels Expo, June 17-18, 2025 - At Micromobility Europe (MME), the world's leading conference for small electric vehicles, NAVEE showcased its latest product lineup, with the Shared E-scooter V1 Pro as the centerpiece - a model designed to redefine standards in shared urban mobility.

Complementing the V1 Pro, NAVEE also featured a diverse range of vehicles tailored to various urban scenarios, including commuter E-scooters and E-bikes, a Delivery E-bike for professional use, and a Logistics E-bike built for heavy-duty operations.

This expanded portfolio reflects NAVEE's strategic commitment to building a comprehensive, scenario-driven mobility ecosystem, addressing the evolving needs of cities, operators, and users in a rapidly transforming urban landscape.

The V1 Pro sets a new benchmark in shared mobility with 115 km range, 5-hour fast charging, and an impressive 110-day standby time-significantly reducing downtime and operational costs.

Designed for fleet efficiency and rider comfort, it features a wider deck, hydraulic suspension, durable PU tires, and dual drum brakes for safe performance across all terrains. Smart lighting and IPX5/IPX7 waterproofing ensure reliable, all-weather functionality.

"Featuring a modular design for quick part removal and installation, the V1 Pro simplifies maintenance and reduces labor costs. Its advanced 48V system with CANBUS architecture supports robust data communication and powerful expansion for aftermarket customization, making the V1 Pro a scalable, future-ready shared mobility solution.

The Shared E-bike M1 features a lightweight design (under 30 kg) and up to 75 km range, ideal for efficient city rides. Equipped with real-time GPS, self-diagnosis, and remote updates, it simplifies fleet management and reduces costs. Safety features-including pedestrian alerts, puncture-proof tires, and weather-resistant materials-ensure reliable performance in all urban conditions.

Meanwhile, NAVEE's Delivery E-bike lineup-XC1, XM1, and XT1-addresses diverse urban logistics needs. The long-range, large-wheel XC1 suits extended deliveries; the compact, agile XM1 handles tight city routes; and the comfort-focused, throttle-powered XT1 enhances rider experience. Together, they form a versatile fleet for all last-mile delivery challenges.

The LogisticsE-bike L1 handles up to 400?kg, with smart steering and a modular cargo system for versatile deliveries.

At MME 2025, NAVEE generated a strong pipeline of qualified leads and engaged key decision-makers, laying the foundation for strategic partnerships to drive its accelerated global expansion.

Learn more: https://b2b.naveetech.com

Contact e-mail: commercial@navee.tech

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N1rSrkNhwM

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/redefining-urban-mobility-navees-v1-pro-steals-the-spotlight-at-micromobility-europe-302488253.html