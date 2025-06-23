41% of Daters Now Use AI to Break Up: Wingmate Study Shows AI is the New Third Wheel in Modern Romance

New research finds that AI is not only helping people match and flirt - it's also rewriting the rules for how relationships end.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / A new data study from Wingmate, the AI-powered dating assistant, reveals that artificial intelligence is now playing a major role in every stage of romantic life, including breakups. In a national survey of 1,004 U.S. adults who have used AI for dating, 41% said they've used AI to help end a relationship, underscoring the growing emotional and logistical influence of AI on modern relationships.

The study finds that AI's impact on romance goes far beyond swiping or small talk. From improving bios to crafting apologies, 56% of users said AI is a helpful dating tool, and 57% said they'd trust AI more than a friend for dating advice. Young adults aged 18-29 are leading this shift, especially when it comes to letting AI handle emotionally difficult moments like conflict or breakups.

Many respondents said AI has improved their dating experience. 54% reported better conversations, and 50% said they felt more confident. About 35% said they received more matches, while 23% said their AI-assisted efforts led to a relationship. Some respondents found it made things easier - 29% said dating became "simpler", and 21% said they could chat with more people thanks to AI.

The most common use cases include bio optimization (62%), conversation starters (51%), message replies (45%), and resolving conflict (38%). 42% used AI to enhance profile photos, and 34% sought direct dating advice from AI. Nearly half of the respondents (43%) turned to AI for help with apologies or other emotionally charged messages.

Breakups, once considered one of the most personal and sensitive acts in dating, are now increasingly handled with help from AI. Women were slightly more likely than men to use AI for breakups (46% vs. 38%), and among users aged 18-29, nearly half admitted to doing so.

Despite its growing popularity, not everyone is comfortable with AI in their love lives. While most respondents viewed AI as useful or neutral, 17% called it inauthentic, 19% said they weren't sure how to feel, and 22% said they use AI but don't tell anyone. Still, only a small number - 2.7% - said they were scared of using AI, and most of them used it anyway.

The findings suggest that AI is becoming a trusted companion in dating, especially for Millennials and Gen Z, who are shaping new norms around communication and emotional expression. Whether it's crafting the perfect opening line or finding the words to say goodbye, Wingmate and tools like it are quickly becoming essentials in the dating toolkit.

About Wingmate

Wingmate is an AI-powered dating and relationship assistant that tries to help users navigate every stage of modern romance. From first impressions to tough conversations, Wingmate offers smart, judgment-free support directly from your pocket.

