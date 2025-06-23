Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ) (formerly, Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "HYLQ Strategy") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Kinetiq ("Kinetiq"), the leading liquid staking protocol built natively on Hyperliquid, to be carried out in accordance with a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated June 23, 2025, with Kinetiq.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the Company's mission to deliver diversified, high-conviction exposure to the most innovative projects in the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Kinetiq brings institutional-grade infrastructure to liquid staking, enabling users to unlock yield while maintaining liquidity and composability within the Hyperliquid Ethereum Virtual Machine ("HyperEVM"). As part of the collaboration, HYLQ Strategy will integrate Kinetiq's staking solutions into its treasury strategy, leveraging yield-bearing assets to enhance capital efficiency and long-term token exposure. This move aligns with our core thesis: Hyperliquid represents the next frontier of decentralized finance, and liquid staking is a foundational primitive in that future.

"Kinetiq is building critical infrastructure for Hyperliquid's staking economy," said Matt Zahab, CEO of HYLQ Strategy. "This partnership gives us access to next-gen staking yield while maintaining flexibility across the Hyperliquid ecosystem. We believe Kinetiq will play a key role in scaling native DeFi on HyperEVM."

The completion of the transaction contemplated by the LOI remains subject to the Company and Kinetiq entering into a definitive agreement and the approval of all regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

