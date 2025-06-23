Palm Beach Gardens, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - SPAR Group, Inc. ("SPAR") held the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 12, 2025 (the "2025 Shareholder Meeting"), to, among other proposals, elect nominees to the Board. Of the 7 nominees for election to the Board, 3 of the then-serving directors nominated for reelection were not reelected.[1]

Section 3.11 (Director Re-election) of the SPAR Amended and Restated Bylaws, as amended through January 25, 2022 (the "Bylaws"), states that: "A person shall not be qualified for election or reelection as a director unless he or she tenders, before his or her election or re-election, a written irrevocable letter of resignation and retirement (which shall constitute an irrevocable resignation for purposes of DGCL Section 141(b)), pursuant to which the departing director shall be deemed to have retired for all purposes (including all plans and other benefits) which letter shall be effective as and when, and effective upon, such person failing to be re-elected by the required majority vote at any future meeting of stockholders at which such person is subject to re-election."

The Form 8-K, filed by SPAR with the SEC on June 18, 2025, states, "in each nominee's Resignation Letter, each nominee has agreed to retire if not reelected effective when [']my successor has been duly elected or appointed and seated on the Board[']."[2]

Furthermore, 2 of the 3 directors who were not re-elected are also members of SPAR's Governance Committee,[3] which is tasked with nominating directors (i.e., these directors are in charge of nominating to the Board their own replacements).[4]

The Board, given the Bylaws, should review its good governance standards and ability to fulfill the Board's fiduciary responsibility to the shareholders to have directors not reelected by the shareholders nevertheless: (1) continuing to serve on the Board in breach of the Company by-laws, and (2) in the case of Linda Houston and John Bode (as members of the nominating committee), be responsible for the timing and selection of nominating their respective replacements.

For and Against votes for the directors not reelected were as follows:

Linda Houston 8,041,083 For; 9,714,561 Against John Bode 8,023,093 For; 9,747,031 Against Michael R, Matacunas 7,282,163 For; 10,473,481 Against

Section 3.06(a) of the Bylaws says, "At each meeting of the Board the presence of the Required Number (as defined below) of its members then serving in office shall be necessary and sufficient to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. . . . [']Required Number['] shall mean at least 70% of its members, including a majority of the Super Independent Directors, then serving in office...absence of a quorum, a majority of those present at the time and place of any meeting may adjourn the meeting from time to time until a quorum shall be present and the meeting may be held as adjourned without further notice or waiver."

Section 3.01 of the Bylaws says, "The number of directors that shall constitute the whole Board shall be seven (7)."

The Board is asked to review if the initial nomination and appointment of Linda Houston and John Bode occurred at a meeting of the Board lacking a quorum to determine if the election of Linda Houston and John Bode complied with the Bylaws (including Section 3.11 of the Bylaws), adhered to standards of good governance and was in the best interests of the shareholders. After these two directors were appointed to the Board as of October 1, 2023, the Board consisted only of 5 directors from January 1, 2024,[5] through December 31, 2024[6] (including the three directors not re-elected by the shareholders at the 2025 annual shareholder meeting), and the Company did not have an annual shareholder meeting in 2024.[7] These failures deprived the shareholders an opportunity to elect directors in 2024.

The Governance Committee is composed of three members,[8] two of whom were not re-elected to the Board, and are responsible for vetting and recommending nominees for new directors for the Board.[9] The Board should review their governance policies which allow directors not re-elected to the Board by the shareholders to remain on the Board until a successor is named, with the authority to determine who will be nominated as successor directors.

There are substantive reasons for concern that the Board may not be following good governance or fulfilling their fiduciary responsibility to shareholders by allowing directors not re-elected by the shareholders to remain on the Board until such time as the directors who were not re-elected nominate successors to themselves.





