Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vector Media Appoints Sheri Ham as EVP of National Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Vector Media is proud to announce the appointment of Sheri Ham as Executive Vice President of National Sales. Sheri brings a deep background in national and programmatic advertising strategy, most recently serving as SVP of National and Programmatic Sales at Intersection. Her career spans leadership roles across the digital and programmatic space, where she has earned a reputation for building high-performing sales teams, developing scalable media solutions, and driving growth through strategic partnerships.

Sheri Ham Headshot

Sheri Ham Headshot

With a leadership style rooted in collaboration, accountability, and results, Sheri exemplifies the spirit of Vector's mission-to connect brands with their customers as architects of attention, creators of moments, and pioneers of outdoor media innovation. Her expertise, integrity, and enthusiasm align perfectly with our culture and our commitment to success through partnership.

"At Vector, we believe being the best partner isn't just what we do-it's who we are," said Bennett Fogel, President of Sales and Marketing. "Sheri brings not only the experience and relationships to elevate our national sales strategy, but also the mindset and energy that embody our values."

With over 30,000 advertising assets across 55+ U.S. markets, Vector Media continues to lead the way in "Marketing in Motion"-connecting brands with audiences through a powerful and dynamic outdoor media and experiential marketing platform. Sheri's appointment underscores our ongoing dedication to innovation, excellence, and partnership across every aspect of our business.

About Vector Media
Founded in 1998, Vector Media is one of the largest private outdoor media companies in the United States, specializing in large- and small-format public and private media opportunities and immersive brand experiences. Operating in over 55 U.S. markets-including all top 10 DMAs-Vector's expansive portfolio includes 30,000+ advertising faces spanning municipal transit, transit shelters, billboards, wallscapes, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's fast-growing experiential division blends out-of-home media with interactive campaigns to deliver unforgettable consumer moments.

Media Contact:
Sara Robinson
Senior Director of Marketing & Events
Vector Media
Sara@vectormedia.com

Contact Information

Sara Robinson
Senior Director, Marketing & Events
sara@vectormedia.com
212-557-9405

.

SOURCE: Vector Media



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vector-media-appoints-sheri-ham-as-evp-of-national-sales-1041004

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.