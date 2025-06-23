Vector Media Appoints Sheri Ham as EVP of National Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Vector Media is proud to announce the appointment of Sheri Ham as Executive Vice President of National Sales. Sheri brings a deep background in national and programmatic advertising strategy, most recently serving as SVP of National and Programmatic Sales at Intersection. Her career spans leadership roles across the digital and programmatic space, where she has earned a reputation for building high-performing sales teams, developing scalable media solutions, and driving growth through strategic partnerships.

Sheri Ham Headshot



With a leadership style rooted in collaboration, accountability, and results, Sheri exemplifies the spirit of Vector's mission-to connect brands with their customers as architects of attention, creators of moments, and pioneers of outdoor media innovation. Her expertise, integrity, and enthusiasm align perfectly with our culture and our commitment to success through partnership.

"At Vector, we believe being the best partner isn't just what we do-it's who we are," said Bennett Fogel, President of Sales and Marketing. "Sheri brings not only the experience and relationships to elevate our national sales strategy, but also the mindset and energy that embody our values."

With over 30,000 advertising assets across 55+ U.S. markets, Vector Media continues to lead the way in "Marketing in Motion"-connecting brands with audiences through a powerful and dynamic outdoor media and experiential marketing platform. Sheri's appointment underscores our ongoing dedication to innovation, excellence, and partnership across every aspect of our business.

About Vector Media

Founded in 1998, Vector Media is one of the largest private outdoor media companies in the United States, specializing in large- and small-format public and private media opportunities and immersive brand experiences. Operating in over 55 U.S. markets-including all top 10 DMAs-Vector's expansive portfolio includes 30,000+ advertising faces spanning municipal transit, transit shelters, billboards, wallscapes, airport shuttles, and the only coast-to-coast double-decker advertising network in North America. Vector's fast-growing experiential division blends out-of-home media with interactive campaigns to deliver unforgettable consumer moments.

Media Contact:

Sara Robinson

Senior Director of Marketing & Events

Vector Media

Sara@vectormedia.com

