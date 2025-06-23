Anzeige
Montag, 23.06.2025
Fundingstack Expands Investor Database With 15,000 New Contacts to Power VC and Fundraising Efforts

Connecting VCs, fund managers, and investment firms to more LPs and strategic investors globally.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Raising a fund has never been tougher. Venture-capital funds are closing at the slowest pace in a decade, and small- and mid-sized managers are facing noticeably thinner LP rosters. With investors highly selective and fundraising timelines stretching, firms need broader and warmer networks to hit their targets.

Today, Fundingstack announced a major step forward: the platform has added 15,000+ new LPs, angels, and strategic investors to its flagship Investor Database, giving VCs and fund managers the reach they need to build relationships faster, close funds sooner, and deploy capital with confidence.

A Global Investor Expansion Built for Fund Managers

Fundingstack's latest update adds fresh, verified data on active investors across North America, Europe, and APAC. The newly added data includes:

  • 100 VC Firms Investing in SaaS

  • Top 100 VC Funds in the UK

  • French VC Firms

  • VCs Investing in India & Early-Stage VC Funds

  • 350 Most Active US Angel Investors

  • 2,000 US VC Firms

  • 750+ Global VC Funds

  • 250 US AI Angel Investors

  • Australian Angels, VCs, and LPs

  • Canadian Investors and LPs

  • German LPs

  • Corporate Venture Arms

The data includes firm profile, check size range, stage focus, and direct contact information, so deal-makers spend less time researching and more time building genuine relationships.

Designed to Strengthen Investor Relationships and Accelerate Fundraising

Size alone doesn't win commitments; relevance does. Fundingstack's data science team scores every investor on recent activity, sector fit, and fund-stage preferences to ensure outreach lands with the right people at the right time. Inside the Fundingstack workspace, teams can:

  • Filter the new database by geography, ticket size, or thesis.

  • Click "GET INTRO" to request warm introductions through shared connections.

  • Track conversations in the built-in CRM, complete with follow-up reminders and email templates.

Early adopters report shaving weeks off their outreach cycle times and doubling qualified LP meetings in the first month.

Ready to see it in action? Sign-up in less than two minutes.

Executive Quote

"Fundraising today is about building relationships smarter and faster. By adding 15,000 high-quality investors, Fundingstack is handing emerging manager VCs and fund managers a decisive edge helping them expand their LP base, strengthen engagement, and close their next fund on schedule."
Nathan Beckord, CEO, Fundingstack

How Fundingstack Helps You Fundraise Smarter

Fundingstack combines its growing database with purpose-built tools that streamline every step of the capital-raising journey:

  1. Investor Database - Curated, constantly-updated records of LPs, angels, and corporate funds.

  2. Pipeline CRM - Track notes, emails and diligence documents in one place.

  3. Data-Room-Ready Docs - Share pitch decks and updates securely, with real-time engagement analytics.

  4. Unlimited Pipelines - Support portfolio companies' raises creating additional value for LPs.

Contact Information:

Nathan Beckord
CEO
media@fundingstack.com

.

SOURCE: Fundingstack



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundingstack-expands-investor-database-with-15-000-new-contacts-to-p-1037643

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
