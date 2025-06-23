Anzeige
American Society of Radiologic Technologists: ASRT Launches Phase Two of the Be Seen Campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / The American Society of Radiologic Technologists has launched the second phase of its Be Seen public awareness campaign.

ASRT Be Seen Campaign Phase Two

ASRT Be Seen Campaign Phase Two
Radiologic technologist in a clinical setting.

Be Seen is a comprehensive communications campaign that raises the profile of medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals among the public, health care professions and elected officials.

Bolstered by more than 50 million impressions secured in the first phase through television, advertising, social media, earned media, website and paid advertising tactics, the second phase will build on those numbers.

Highlighting 12 individual practice areas in the medical imaging and radiation therapy profession is the primary strategy for the campaign's second phase. ASRT is producing 30-second commercials for each practice area, which will broadcast on television streaming services, appear on social media platforms and play in hospitals and clinics throughout the United States.

The first commercial, which shines a spotlight on radiographers and their work capturing medical images that radiologists use to diagnose diseases and injuries, will start streaming on connected television in July. Be Seen magnetic resonance and radiologist assistant commercials are scheduled to be completed by the end of July and will start streaming in August and September.

GE HealthCare is supporting the Be Seen campaign through access to medical imaging equipment, cross-promotional opportunities and subject matter expertise. GE HealthCare's facilities in Wisconsin served as the filming locations for the radiography, MR and RA commercials and will be used for future individual practice area commercials.

"The feedback we've received from ASRT members and the public about the Be Seen campaign has been incredibly positive," said the Society's incoming president, Brandon A. Smith, M.B.A., M.S.R.S., R.T.(R)(VI), CIIP. "ASRT's mission is to advance and elevate the medical imaging and radiation therapy profession and to enhance the quality and safety of patient care. With strong support from GE HealthCare and other radiologic science organizations, the Be Seen campaign is an effective tool for our efforts to mobilize our mission."

Contact Information

Bernadette Bell
Public Relations Manager
bbell@asrt.org
505-298-4500 x 1522



.

SOURCE: American Society of Radiologic Technologists



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/asrt-launches-phase-two-of-the-be-seen-campaign-1040158

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
