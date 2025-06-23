Ascension Advisory Celebrates M&A Launch and Sale Leaseback Milestones With Client Event Featuring Steve Aoki

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Ascension Advisory, a global advisory firm specializing in real estate sale leasebacks and M&A transactions, hosted a private client event at Mr. Purple in New York City to mark the next chapter in the firm's growth: the formal launch of its dedicated sell-side M&A advisory platform.

Steve Aoki at Ascension Advisory Party

DJ performing on Ascension stage with smoke, neon lights, and immersive visual effects

Guests enjoyed rooftop views, a high-energy performance by world-famous DJ Steve Aoki, and an immersive experience featuring pyrotechnics, go-go dancers, and dramatic visual effects. In true Aoki fashion, the night reached its peak when two clients were caked in the crowd, a moment that perfectly captured the spirit and energy of the celebration.

"This night was all about our clients. We're incredibly grateful for the relationships we've built and proud to be expanding our mandate to help them create even more value, whether through sale leasebacks, M&A, or a combination of both," said Chelsea Mandel, Founder and Managing Director of Ascension Advisory.

The newly launched M&A platform is already active with several exclusive mandates, including a $17 million EBITDA construction services business and multiple industrial manufacturing and distribution companies in the $1 to $2 million EBITDA range. The initiative builds on Ascension's established track record in sale leasebacks, offering a more holistic solution for financial sponsors and founder-led businesses looking to scale, exit, or recapitalize their companies.

SOURCE: Ascension Advisory

